10 Foods To Stop Eating To Lose Weight

It takes a lot of effort to lose excess weight, right? However, despite dieting and exercising when excess fat refuses to leave the body, you wonder what's going wrong. At times, this can be the problem with certain food products.

These food products can have vastly different effects on hunger, hormones and how many calories you burn. Some food products that you get today are worse because they don't provide nutrients to the body.

It's better to cut back on these food products if you are trying to lose weight. Not only that, these might further cause several chronic diseases like cancer if you gorge on them often.

People tend to consume these food products that they think are not a big deal to have. But, this ends up sabotaging their weight loss goals.

We bring to you a list of such foods that you should stop eating to lose weight.

1. Foods With MSG

Monosodium glutamate (MSG) is a very addictive flavour enhancer, commonly added to various fast foods such as fried chicken, canned foods, processed meat, noodles and various other packaged foods. Consumption of foods containing MSG might cause weight gain. Researchers found that out of 70 men and women, people who regularly use MSG in their foods were three times more likely to be overweight as compared to those who didn't.

2. Artificial Sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners have negative effects on the body. People who often have artificial sweeteners such as sucralose, saccharin, or aspartame developed type 2 diabetes, obesity, and glucose intolerance. Replace artificial sweeteners with honey or molasses, as they have numerous health benefits and will also help you in losing weight.

3. Pizza

Pizza is a very popular fast food and it is considered very unhealthy. Pizzas are high in calories and often contain unhealthy ingredients like refined flour and processed meat, which cause weight gain. If you want to enjoy having a pizza, try making one at home using healthier ingredients. Another option is to look for a pizza place that makes healthier pizzas.

4. French Fries & Potato Chips

French fries and potato chips are unhealthy and fattening. They are very high in calories, which has been linked to weight gain. One study found that potato chips may contribute to more weight gain per serving than any other foods. Baked, roasted or fried potatoes may contain cancer-causing substances called acrylamides, so it's best that you avoid them.

5. Sugary Drinks

Sugar-sweetened drinks like sodas are one of the unhealthiest foods on the planet. They are strongly associated with weight gain and can have disastrous health effects when consumed in excess quantities. Liquid sugar calories don't make you feel full and instead, you end up adding these calories on top of your normal intake. Apart from triggering diabetes, these beverages are not good for your overall health.

6. White Bread

White bread is highly refined and contains a lot of added sugar. It has a high glycaemic index and can spike your blood sugar levels. Fortunately, there are many healthy alternatives to white bread like brown bread. Some other options include cornbread and almond flour bread. You can also consume whole grain breads instead of white bread.

7. Candy Bars

Candy bars are extremely unhealthy and are loaded with added sugar. They are high in calories and low in nutrients. An average-sized candy bar covered in chocolate can contain around 200-300 calories. If you are craving for a snack, eat a piece of fruit, fruit juices, or a handful of nuts instead.

8. Soda

Health-conscious people often avoid soda consumption but some end up drinking it. They believe that a single bottle would be okay to have. However, sodas not only sabotage your weight loss goals, these can also cause a number of health conditions such as increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, increase in the risk of diabetes, obesity in children, dehydration and excess body fat.

9. Pastries & Cookies

Pastries and cookies are packed with unhealthy ingredients like added sugar and refined flour. They may also contain artificial trans fats, which are very harmful for your health and lead to weight gain. Pastries, cookies and cakes are high-calorie and low-nutrient foods. If you are craving something sweet, have a piece of dark chocolate instead.

10. High-Calorie Coffee Drinks

Coffee contains caffeine and this can boost your metabolism and increase fat burning, at least in the short term. However, adding unhealthy ingredients like artificial cream and sugar outweigh these positive effects. High-calorie coffee drinks are loaded with empty calories. If you like coffee, it's best to stick to plain, black coffee when trying to lose weight. According to health experts, caffeine consumption should be around 400 mg per day.

