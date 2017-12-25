8 Common Diet Mistakes To Avoid This New Year!

A new year signifies a new start in all areas of our life and we would all want to make certain positive changes at the beginning of the year, so that we can keep it up throughout the year, right?
Be it working hard to climb up the career ladder, making efforts to improve your relationships with your loved ones, improving your mental and physical health, etc., are all some of the common resolutions that people make during the beginning of the year.
One of the most important things that we must make an effort to improve is our health, because without good health, even success in the career front and good relationships, etc., cannot be enjoyed to the full extent.
For instance, if you are suffering from an persistent ailment, it could become difficult for you to concentrate at work and may fail to do certain tasks effectively.
Also, you may not be able to go out with your friends and have a good time, if you are constantly thinking of an ailment which you are suffering from.
So, one of your main priorities must be making an effort and certain positive lifestyle changes which can improve your health.
Even if a person maintains healthy habits, there are chances of him/her being affected by diseases, so you can only imagine how bad it could get, if we do not make an effort to keep up good health.
Good health can only be attained with a combination of a balanced diet, regular exercise and managing stress.
In addition, giving up on certain vices like smoking and drinking, avoiding pollution, as much as possible, are also some of the things which can improve our health.
So, here are a few diet mistakes which we could be making on a regular basis, which could be harming our health.
Have a look at them, so that they can be avoided this new year.
Mistake #1 Eliminating Certain Foods:
These days people follow certain fad diets which require them to eliminate certain food groups like dairy products or carbohydrates completely from their diets. This could cause nutritional deficiencies, as all nutrients are required for good health, but the key is to consume them in limited quantities.
Mistake #2 Setting Unrealistic Goals :
Many people who want to lose or gain weight quickly can set diet goals which are very unrealistic from a health point of view.
For example, they set goals to lose 10 kilos in 15 days and starve themselves and get disappointed when they don't reach that goal weight. So, it is important to set goals which allow you to manage weight the healthy way.
Mistake #3 Taking Diet Pills :
Many people take diet pills which promise to grant them a super-quick weight loss. However, it has been proven time and again that these pills can be extremely harmful for health and can also cause addiction issues! So, weight loss must always be done the natural way!
Mistake #4 Not Recognising Results :
When you have been following a healthy diet regime, coupled with exercise, it is important to acknowledge the results, because, do so will further motivate you to keep with your diet regime, Not recognising the results can de-motivate you very soon.
Mistake #5 Having A Lot Of Food Rules :
Dieting is all about rules and discipline when it comes eating habits, like, not eating rich, fatty foods, etc. However, if you start off having too many food rules, then you may find it difficult to keep them up and this could result in lack of results. So, it is always better to start slow and steady.
Mistake #6 Being Impatient :
Just like how you must recognise the results of your dieting efforts to keep yourself motivated, the same way, you must also be patient enough to wait for the result, as it may take a while for your metabolic rate to kick up and results to start showing, once you start dieting.
Mistake #7 Avoiding Fats Completely :
Many people who start a new diet regime believe that avoiding all kinds of fatty foods can help them lose weight quickly.
However, healthy fats found in foods like coconut, ghee, avocados, etc., are very much necessary for good healthy and they must be consumed in limited quantities.