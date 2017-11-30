11 Powerful Bedtime Drinks To Lose Weight Fast Diet Fitness oi-Neha Ghosh

You must have been struggling very hard to get that perfect figure by going to the gym, undergoing strenuous workout sessions and what not. But did you know that by merely having a few home-made drinks during bedtime you can burn the excess fat stored in your body?

These natural bedtime drinks will help you lose weight and they are rich sources of essential vitamins and minerals, which are essential to keep your body running in order.

Having these bedtime drinks daily will speed up your weight loss by increasing the body's metabolism and boosting your digestion process. A properly functioning digestive system is the key to rapid weight loss.

Let us have a look at the bedtime drinks which will help you in losing weight effectively.

1. Milk

Milk is a rich source of calcium, protein, zinc, vitamin B and other essential nutrients. Despite its nutritional value, some people think that milk accelerates weight gain, while studies show just the opposite. According to a study [1] consumption of dairy products including milk can help prevent weight gain in the middle-aged and elderly women who have a normal weight.

Also, milk contains proteins which increase the hunger-fighting hormone peptide YY (PYY). This keeps the stomach full for long, thereby regulating appetite and obesity, says study [2]

2. Lukewarm Water + Honey

The benefits of having lukewarm water with honey during bedtime, range from reduced constipation and flawless skin to weight loss. Water, as we know, has a detoxifying effect - it flushes out the toxins from the body while improving digestion. Honey, on the other hand, has the potential to activate hormones that suppress the appetite [6]

With an induced metabolism, the fat stored automatically gets burned as an individual consumes this drink.

3. Warm Water + Cinnamon + Honey

The benefit of having warm water with honey is known to one and all. But adding a pinch of cinnamon into it can work wonders. Honey, as we know, helps in rendering flawless skin and speeds up the metabolic rate of the body. Water in itself is a detoxifying agent and cinnamon helps in stabilizing the blood sugar levels and promotes weight loss due to the presence of a flavonoid, cinnamaldehyde [7] .

Cinnamon prevents the body from fat accumulation, speeds up the metabolism of blood sugar, aids in digestion and eliminates harmful bacteria from the gut.

4. Lemon Juice + Warm Water

Warm water with lemon juice is a popular age-old remedy for weight loss. It promotes quick digestion when consumed after big meals and increases the metabolic rate. Warm water with lemon juice is also very effective in cleansing the liver by removing harmful toxins and unwanted stored fat, says study [8] .

5. Ginger + Lemon Juice

Ginger and lemon have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which help in boosting immunity. When consumed in the night, ginger and lemon juice can make you lose weight by increasing the metabolism of the body. The faster your metabolism, the more calories you burn and it becomes easier for you to shed weight.

6. Grape Juice

Grapes are associated with weight loss. So having a drink made of it can be equally benefitting. Grape juice will help burn the extra fat in your body by just having a glass of natural grape juice before bedtime says study [3] . Grapes contain a powerful antioxidant resveratrol that is known to have some weight loss benefits and it might help you in shedding those extra pounds.

7. Chamomile Tea

This tea is beneficial for reducing weight, promoting better sleep and improving overall health due to its anti-inflammatory, antidepressant, sleep-inducing and antianxiety properties.

Chamomile tea has antiobesity properties and beneficial antioxidants which aid in flushing the toxins out from the body, thereby reducing body weight and brings relief from bloating.

8. Grapefruit Juice

Consuming a glass of grapefruit juice 20 minutes before your main meal reduces your level of appetite. A flavonoid called naringenin present in grapefruit keeps your blood sugar levels stable and helps to prevent metabolic syndrome, a pre-diabetic condition which is linked to weight gain around the waist. Scientists at the University of Western Ontario found that grapefruit juice burns up excess fat in the liver rather than storing it.

9. Soy Milk

Soy milk is a plant-based product that is enriched with various vitamins and minerals. Incorporating soy milk in your diet will help in suppressing your appetite and promote a healthy metabolism. A study has found that overweight or obese women who drank 720 ml of soy milk had a significant weight loss [4] .

10. Cucumber Juice

One of the most effective drinks that aid in the process of weight loss is cucumber juice. Cucumber juice is high in water content and low in calories. This keeps your body hydrated and make you full for longer [5] . In addition, cucumber juice is packed with dietary fibres which help to speed up your metabolism, remove toxins from the body and combat bloating and water retention in the body.

11. Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera juice has the potential to aid in proper digestion and increase metabolism, which further helps in speeding up weight loss. It also combats water retention that leads to weight gain.

Aloe vera is a rich source of antioxidants, fibre, amino acids, vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E, and has anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties which also help in managing body weight.

