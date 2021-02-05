15 Low Glycemic Index (GI) Foods For Diabetes Management Diabetes oi-Shivangi Karn

Many factors contribute to the development of diabetes such as obesity, increase in a sedentary lifestyle, smoking, lack of physical activity and consumption of high carbohydrates foods. The role of dietary carbs is, however, controversial in many studies.

This is because, in many previous studies, glucose response was directly linked to the consumption of carbohydrates in ways that if a person consumes more carbs, their glucose levels tend to increase soon.

However, with the arrival of the concept of the glycemic index (GI), the theory got controversial as some carb-rich foods such as bread and brown rice with similar carbohydrates contents, do not usually cause a sudden spike in the glucose levels.

Glycemic index is a value which is assigned to foods based on how much they increase blood sugar levels. If the GI of a food is low (below 55), it contains carbs that take longer to break down, get digested, absorbed and metabolised and thus, tends to raise the glucose levels very slowly. [1]

But the glycemic index, however, does not take into account the amount of food consumed. It does not say about the complete effect of glucose on blood levels. This is why, glycemic load (GL), another factor was developed which combines both the quantity and quality of carbohydrates.

For example, the GI of watermelon is 80, which is high compared to other fruits. But a small serving of carbs will not do any harm. The low GL foods (10 or below) along with low GI foods together stabilise the glucose levels and help in the management of diabetes.

In this article, you will find some of the low glycemic index and glycemic load foods which are also healthy and nutritious and can be added to a diabetes diet. Take a look.

Fruits 1. Orange According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), orange is low on the glycemic index which is why, it tends to affect the glucose levels very slowly. It is also packed with fibre, potassium, folate and vitamin C which contribute to the health benefits of diabetics. The GI of orange is: 48 The GL of orange is: 6 2. Grapefruit Both grapefruit and grapefruit juice are considered healthy for diabetics as they are low in the glycemic index. Grapefruit is also rich in protein and fibre and its effect is also similar to metformin, an effective antidiabetic drug. The GI of grapefruit is: 25 The GL of grapefruit is: 3