How Women's Diabetes Differs From Men's; Health Tips For Women With Diabetes

One in 11 Indians is formally diagnosed with diabetes, making India the world's second most affected country, after China. Diabetes may appear and feel differently for women, and it may lead to a better quality of life for women with diabetes if the symptoms and risks are identified and treated.

A woman who does not already have diabetes may develop gestational diabetes during pregnancy.

How Women's Diabetes Differs From Men's

Diabetes affects women differently than it does men for the following reasons [1]:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), women are more likely to suffer from different types of heart disease than men. Women are also more likely to develop diabetes.

Diabetes complications in women can be more difficult to diagnose.

The effects of hormones and inflammation on women are different.

Symptoms Of Diabetes In Women

Majority of the symptoms of diabetes are similar for both women and men, but some symptoms are unique to women. Understanding these symptoms may help you identify diabetes and receive early treatment.

Candida infections : Symptoms of an infection in the vaginal area may include itching, discharge, pain during sex, and soreness [2].

: Symptoms of an infection in the vaginal area may include itching, discharge, pain during sex, and soreness [2]. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) : There is also evidence that PCOS is associated with a type of insulin resistance that increases your risk of developing diabetes. Insulin resistance can develop as a result of PCOS or as a symptom [3].

: There is also evidence that PCOS is associated with a type of insulin resistance that increases your risk of developing diabetes. Insulin resistance can develop as a result of PCOS or as a symptom [3]. Urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Vaginal dryness

Treatment for diabetes in women

It is important to remember that diabetes cannot be cured. Once you have been diagnosed, you can only manage your symptoms. Managing blood sugar and diabetes can be a challenge for women due to unique factors.

For instance, certain birth control pills may increase blood sugar levels.

Health Tips For Women With Diabetes

Diabetes increases the risk of heart disease or stroke two to four times compared to people without this chronic health condition. Here are some tips for women with diabetes:

1. Choose healthy carbohydrates

Choose healthy foods that contain carbs and be aware of portion sizes since all carbohydrates affect blood glucose levels. Some healthy sources of carbohydrates include whole grains like brown rice, buckwheat, and whole oats, fruits, vegetables, pulses, and dairy products [4].

2. Choose healthy fats

Some saturated fats can increase your risk of heart disease by increasing your blood cholesterol levels, so you should avoid animal products and prepared foods such as red and processed meats, butter, biscuits, cakes, pies and pastries. And consume foods such as unsalted nuts, seeds, avocados, oily fish, olive oil, rapeseed oil, and sunflower oil.

3. Cut down on added sugar

A good place to start is to replace sugary drinks, energy drinks, and fruit juices with water, plain milk, or tea and coffee without sugar. Cutting out these added sugars can help you manage your blood glucose levels and maintain an appropriate weight [5].

4. Eat less salt

In addition to increasing your risk of heart disease and stroke, excess salt consumption can increase your risk of high blood pressure. When you have diabetes, you are already more at risk of all of these conditions. Limit your salt intake to 6 grams (one teaspoonful) per day.

5. Keep moving

In addition to eating healthier, being more physically active can reduce your risk of heart disease as well as help you manage diabetes. Exercise increases the body's ability to use insulin more effectively by increasing the amount of glucose used by the muscles. You should aim for 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise per week at the very minimum [6].

6. Don't rely on supplements

Mineral and vitamin supplements have not been proven to help manage diabetes. Therefore, unless you have been advised to take something by your healthcare team, such as folic acid for pregnancy, you do not need to take supplements. Remember to consume a healthy amount of fruits and vegetables.

On A Final Note...

A woman with diabetes is four times more likely to suffer a stroke than a woman without diabetes. In addition, women with diabetes may experience unique symptoms. Women with diabetes may experience yeast infections, or thrush, in their mouth and vagina.

In order to cope with diabetes effectively, you need to make sure you eat healthy foods, stay physically active most days, test your blood glucose frequently, take medicines as prescribed, even if you feel well, and learn how to manage stress effectively.

