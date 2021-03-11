14 Healthy Foods That Are Not Actually Healthy For People With Diabetes

1. Rice Rice is enriched with vitamins, minerals and fibre. It is known to boost energy, improve the immune system, reduce skin problems and reduce inflammation in the body. However, due to extra processing, it may contain a greater number of carbs that can increase glucose levels in the body. If you are a diabetic, opt for brown rice as it is much healthier than white rice. 2. Coffee Coffee is known to boost physical performance, burn fat and improve focus and concentration due to the presence of vital nutrients like riboflavin, manganese and potassium. However, blended coffees that are laced with syrup, sugar, whipped cream should be avoided. Having a cup of hot black coffee with no sugar is a better option. List Of Safe Herbal Teas For Pregnant Women 3. Bananas Bananas are rich in potassium, vitamin B6, magnesium, vitamin c and fibre. They are heart-healthy and rich in antioxidants. However, ripe bananas contain around 16 per cent more sugar content than raw bananas which may affect the insulin levels of a diabetic. 4. Fruit juices Market-based fruit juices are less in fibre and vital nutrients, compared to the intact fruit, as their original nutrient content often get lost due to peeling or blending of the pulp. Also, they contain added sugars and ingredients which increase their carbohydrates content. Therefore, it is better to eat the whole fruit instead of drinking a glass of juice. Fruit juices are one of the unhealthy foods that may cause diabetes. 5. Cereals Cereals, especially sweetened breakfast cereals, contain a high amount of artificial sugar coating which is not good for diabetics. These cereals are highly processed and contain more carbs. Also, they are low in protein, which is essential to keep blood sugar levels stable. How To Deal With Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome

6. Cookies Cookies are usually made from white flour, milk and sugar. White flours contain refined carbohydrates and fewer vitamins and minerals compared to whole grains as the prior undergo a lot of processing. Avoid foods made from white flour and opt for whole grains food items. 7. Poultry Poultry such as chicken and eggs are healthy treats as they are rich in proteins and vitamins. However, when the chicken and eggs are fried, their fat content may increase which may hike glucose levels in the body. Therefore, prefer lean meat over thick meat pieces and opt for grilling, broiling or roasting meat items. 8. Energy or protein bars Energy or protein bars are a good choice for pre-or post-workout snacks as their help boost energy and repair muscles. However, they are packed with high calories, fat, sugars and carbohydrates. You can opt for high-fibre whole-grain energy bars with fat-free milk. 9. Granola Most granola is sweetened with sugar or honey and a bunch of dried fruits. It is a source of concentrated carbohydrates and a small serving of the food can add up to a greater number of calories and carbs. Avoid market-based granola bar and prefer home-made with less dried fruits and unsweetened. 10. Yoghurt Market-based yoghurts such as fruit-flavoured yoghurt are made from fruit sweeteners, high-fat milk and loaded with carbs and sugar. A cup of fruit-flavoured yoghurt may contain around 81% of calories due to its high sugar content. Greek yoghurt is the best alternative for diabetes as they are low in calories and do not contain any added sugar or flavoured ingredients.