Can Migraine Decrease The Risk Of Diabetes In Women?
Diabetes is a chronic condition characterised by high glucose levels in the body while migraine is both a chronic and an episodic condition characterised by extreme headache, particularly in one area of the brain followed by nausea and sensitivity to light.
Diabetes can cause many complications, including migraine. The condition is prevalent in around six per cent of men and eighteen per cent of women. However, the association between them is still controversial as genetic and environmental factors, in addition to other predisposing factors, such as hypoglycemia and fasting play a vital role in triggering the condition. [1]
In this article, you will find an association between diabetes and migraine in women. Take a look.
Associations Between Migraine and Diabetes in Women
A study has shown that women with active migraine are at a 30 per cent lower risk of type 2 diabetes compared to women with no migraine history.
This can be due to elevated levels of fatty acid plasma and ketone bodies, which have been reported before a migraine attack.
Fasting causes low blood sugar in the body and increases the production of ketones. The increase in ketone bodies, thus acts as a triggering factor in the onset of migraines. These factors explain the inverse association between migraine and diabetes risk.
As the glucose levels are high in diabetes or during the prediabetics period, the risk of migraine can become low compared to people with low blood sugar levels.
Another factor is the decreased density of sensory nerve fibres. Diabetes may cause impairment of sensory nerves in the body. As we know that migraine is a neurological headache disorder, therefore, due to the impairment of some migraine-related sensory nerves, the prevalence of active migraine may get reduced. [2]
Low-Glycemic Index Drinks To Soothe Migraine Pain
A low-glycemic diet can have a promising effect on headache or migraine pain by reducing the inflammatory cytokines and improving digestive conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome which is also associated with migraines. Some of these drinks include.
1. Orange juice:
It is low in glycemic index and also helps prevent migraine attack due to high magnesium content.
How to prepare
Ingredients
- Two oranges
- A small piece of ginger
- A pinch of mineral salt
- Basil or mint leaves
Method
- Wash, peel and remove the white membranes and seeds of oranges by curing them into halves.
- In a juicer, blend oranges along with ginger.
- If you prefer cool juice, let the oranges cool in the fridge for some time. Avoid adding ice as it may decrease the nutrition of the juice.
- Pour in a glass, add salt and top with basil or mint leaves.
- Serve.
2. Green leafy smoothies
It consists of all the green leafy vegetables such as spinach, broccoli and kale. The presence of essential vitamins like vitamin B and folate in these vegetables may help prevent migraine.
How to prepare
Ingredients
- Fresh green vegetables such as spinach, celery, carrot tops, lettuce and kale
- Fresh fruits such as pineapple, mango, berries, oranges or any seasonal fruit as per your taste and preference.
- Cinnamon or flaxseed for added nutrition (optional).
- Liquid for blending such as water, coconut water or oat milk.
Method
- Add greens, fruits and liquid to the blender and blend them to form a smooth mixture.
- Pour into a glass and serve.
3. Ginger tea
The antioxidants and phytochemicals in ginger may help prevent nausea and common migraine attacks. [4]
How to prepare
Ingredients
- Half teaspoon of grated ginger
- Water as per two cups
- Lemon (optional)
- Honey (optional)
Method
- Boil the ginger in water for 3-5 minutes and let it steep for 10 minutes.
- Strain and pour in cups.
- Add lemon and honey, if preferred.
- Serve hot.
Common FAQs
1. Do Migraines affect blood sugar?
The association between migraine and blood sugar levels are still controversial. However, some studies say that women with migraine are at a 30 per cent lower risk of diabetes compared to women without migraine.
2. Can Type 2 diabetes cause migraines?
Women with migraine are at lower risk of diabetes, however, the reverse may or may not be possible as diabetes can cause migraine as one of the complications.
3. How can you reduce the symptoms of Type 2 diabetes?
Diabetes can be reduced by changes in lifestyle factors such as daily exercise, a healthy diet consisting of fibre-rich foods and no alcohol and tobacco.