Are Cornflakes Good For People With Diabetes?

Cornflakes are a breakfast cereal which are widely consumed as a flavourful, nourishing and wholesome breakfast. They come under the category of high-fibre breakfasts which are related to a decreased risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, the incidence of which is relatively increasing worldwide.

Not only are cornflakes good for diabetes prevention, but also for the management of the condition. Cornflakes are nutrient-dense, comparatively inexpensive and made from corn grits which are packed with fibre. The high content of fibre along with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and phytoestrogens contribute to the positive effect of cornflakes in the management of diabetes.

In this article, we will discuss an association between corn flakes and diabetes. Take a look.

Nutritional Profile Of Cornflakes

Cornflakes were first made by the company Kellogg's. Based on the data provided by the USDA, the nutritional profile of Kellogg's corn flakes is as follows: [1]

Name Amount (per 100 g) Energy 357 kcal Protein 7.5 g Fibre 3.3 g Calcium 5 mg Iron 28.9 mg Magnesium 39 mg Phosphorus 168 mg Sodium 729 mg Vitamin C 21 mg Thiamin 1 mg Vitamin B2 1.52 mg Vitamin B3 17.9 mg Folate 357 mcg Vitamin B12 5.4 mcg Vitamin A 1786 IU

Note: There are other brands of cornflakes available in the market. Choose those with low glycemic index, carbs and calories.

Why Cornflakes Could Be A Good Choice For Diabetics

Rich in fibre

The American Diabetes Association suggests increased consumption of dietary fibre and whole-grain foods to reduce the risk of diabetes. Fibre is known to delay gastric emptying rate and hunger and reduce the glycemic response after food consumption.

Cornflakes are toasted flakes of corn which are orange-yellow in colour and have a crunchy texture which get softer when served with milk. It is high in fibre (beta-glucan) that gets fermented by the bacterial flora in the colon, releasing short-chain fatty acids and thus, lowering the postprandial glucose levels. [2]

Rich in thiamine

Another factor is, cornflakes are rich in thiamine or vitamin B1, an essential micronutrient which is involved in the metabolism of glucose and maintaining the functioning of tissues and organs such as the pancreas, which is involved in the making of insulin.

Thiamine is also a primary source of the energy to cells. Though cornflakes are not rich in fibre compared to other whole grains such as muesli and oats, its high thiamine content is known to speed up the metabolism and provide energy at a faster rate, compared to other whole grains.

Low glycemic index

Cornflakes have a low glycemic risk which is linked to the reduced risk of diabetes and improved glycemic control in people with type 2 diabetes. Though the GI rating is more compared to other whole grains, it is no less in nutrients and fibre.

Cornflakes also lower cholesterol levels in the body and reduce the risk of diabetes-related cardiovascular diseases. It is also known to prevent disorders of the colon such as colon cancer.

A study says that one cup (237 mL) of corn grits contain around 0.31 mg of thiamine. [3]

What Is The Best Way To Eat Cornflakes?

Cornflakes are best eaten with low-fat milk, however, experts suggest to punch it with dry fruits such as almonds, walnuts and cashews or fresh fruits/seasonal fruits to make it tasty and enriched with protein and other vital nutrients.

This is because along with low in calories and carbs, it is also low in protein, meaning it can bring back the hunger pangs and make you eat more. With proteins added, it can satiate you well and keep you full for longer.

Cornflakes With Fruits And Yoghurt Recipe

Ingredients

A cup of your favourite fruits (fresh and chopped)

One-fourth cup of corn flakes

One-fourth cup of fresh yoghurt (you can choose any flavour of yoghurt considered they are low in calories)

2-3 mint leaves (optional)

Method

Pour two tablespoons of curd in a serving glass.

Add some fruits over it.

Again add two tablespoons of curd.

Now add the remaining fruits and corn flakes.

Top it with mint leaves.

Serve

To Conclude

Cornflakes are the best way to start your day with a healthy breakfast. Their consumption is not only linked to lower incidences of diabetes but also with mental well-being, reduced risk of hypertension and improved cognitive functioning.

Cornflakes can be a part of a healthy breakfast as it ensures the consumption of low calories, high fibre and adequate nutrients that can lower the risk of diabetes. However, more research is needed in the area. Also, prefer buying plain cornflakes and not those with added sugars.