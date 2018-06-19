How Much Fruits Should Diabetics Eat Daily:Best Fruits For Diabetics

Everyone should be eating fruits and vegetables regularly as it helps the body function properly. Fruits and vegetables are packed with vitamins, fibre, and minerals. But, surprisingly some fruits have natural sugars which are told to be avoided by diabetics. Here, in this article, we will be discussing the best and worst fruits for diabetes.

Fruits contain carbohydrates that should be a part of your diet. But, for diabetes patients it's not the same as many believe that the sugar content present in the fruits might increase the sugar levels.

In fact, the sugar present in fruits is natural and this sugar is not harmful for a diabetic. This sugar is different from the added sugar which is found in drinks, biscuits, cakes, fruit juices, and chocolates.

People with type 2 diabetes are mainly recommended to focus on protein, carbohydrates, and fats. But carbs need to be taken in limited quantities as these directly affect the blood sugar levels.

According to a study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Diabetics, diabetes patients who ate adequate amounts of fruit would reduce the risk of several illnesses such as cardiovascular disease.

Fruits And Diabetes

Fruits contain fibre which is present in the skin and pulp that plays a vital role in managing diabetes. Incorporating soluble fibre in your diet can slow the absorption of sugar and control blood sugar levels.

Also, some fruits will fill you up due to the fibre and water content.

Carbohydrates In Fruits

Fruits are required to maintain a healthy diet but people with type 2 diabetes need to keep a track of the carbohydrates.

Are Bananas Good For Diabetics?

On the whole, bananas are low in saturated fat, cholesterol, sodium, and other nutrients like vitamin B6, manganese, and potassium. However, 93 per cent of the calories in bananas come from carbohydrates and these are in the form of fibre, sugar, and starch. A medium-sized banana contains 14 grams of sugar and 6 grams of starch.

Bananas are slowly digested and absorbed, which could prevent a spike in blood sugar. The types of carbohydrates in the banana depend on its ripeness as unripe bananas have less sugar and more resistant starch which means it won't raise your blood sugar levels.

Yellow or ripe bananas contain less resistant starch and more sugar compared to unripe bananas, which is more quickly absorbed than starch. This means that ripe bananas have a higher GI (Glycemic index) and will cause your blood sugar to rise faster than green bananas.

Can Diabetics Eat Watermelon?

Watermelon is full of loaded sugars and depending on your diet this may have an impact on your blood sugar level. A glycemic index of 55 or less is low, a glycemic index between 55 and 69 is considered medium, and a glycemic index above 70 is high.

Watermelon fruit has a glycemic index of 72. Have watermelon with a combination of other fruits to minimize the potential of blood sugar spikes.

Best Fruits For Diabetics

For a healthy diabetes diet, these are the following high-antioxidant fruits.

Grapes

Apples

Berries

Papaya

Apricots

Cantaloupe

Mango

Pineapple

Citrus fruits

Colourful fruits should be a part of a diabetic's diet. Just remember to eat fruits in moderation.

List of Fruits To Avoid For Diabetics

According to the American Diabetes Association, any fruit is fine to eat. However, there are some worst fruits for diabetes like canned fruits, dried fruits, and fruit juices; they are absorbed very quickly in the body and increase blood sugar.

Dried fruits are more concentrated in sugar and may contain more than three times as many carbohydrates as fresh fruits do.

Packaged fruit juices also contain added sugar. It has a high fructose content that can worsen insulin resistance, increase the risk of heart disease, and promote weight gain.

How Much Fruits Should Diabetics Eat Daily?

It is recommended that adults and children consume five servings of fruits and vegetables per day. People should fill half of their plate with fruits and vegetable and the remaining half should be protein.

The low glycemic index fruits are apples, bananas, strawberries, grapes, avocados, cherries, berries, grapes, grapefruit, orange, nectarine, kiwis, plums, pears, and peaches.

The medium glycemic index fruits are figs, papayas, honeydew melon, and pineapples. The high glycemic index fruits are watermelon and dates.

What Is The Diabetes Diet Menu?

1. Breakfast

Breakfast is an important meal to help break your overnight fast and stop the liver from producing glucose. A breakfast menu of a diabetic diet should comprise of a whole grain toast with peanut butter and 1 small banana. Or it can be cereals/ oatmeal with milk, one egg, sautéed mushrooms, and a small orange.

2. Lunch

Meat and cheese sandwich made with whole grain bread, a small apple, and 1 cup of carrot sticks. You could also include boiled or grilled chicken and a piece of fruit.

3. Dinner

The dinner should consist of a smaller meal. Baked chicken with a small baked potato, half a plate of asparagus, a piece of fruit, and half a glass of milk.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.

ALSO READ: How To Reduce Puffy Eyes From Crying