10 Healthy Drinks For Diabetes You Should Know

Having diabetes means that you have to be aware of everything you eat or drink regardless of whatever food it is. You should also know the amount of carbohydrates you consume and how they may affect your blood sugar levels. In this article, we will be writing about the healthy drinks for diabetes.

According to the American Diabetes Association, it is recommended to consume zero-calorie drinks. This will help in preventing a spike in the blood sugar levels. Suffering with diabetes brings about many restrictions in a person's diet and lifestyle.

The meals for diabetes, all have to be prepared and planned to keep the health restrictions and requirements in mind. Diabetic patients should not drink a can of soda or a glass of soft drinks, as this can increase the blood glucose levels. This is extremely harmful for type 1 and type 2 diabetes patients.

So, read on to know more about the healthy drinks for diabetes.

1. Coffee

According to a 2006 study, moderate consumption of both decaffeinated and caffeinated coffee may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes in younger and middle-aged women. Overconsumption of coffee could raise the blood sugar levels. Coffee contains a compound called chlorogenic acid, which helps to delay the glucose absorption into the bloodstream. Also, this beverage has no carbohydrates and calories, which makes it one of the best drinks for diabetics.



2. Milk

Milk is considered a healthy and beneficial drink and it is also good for diabetes. A noted study found out that low-fat dairy products is related to the mortality of diabetes, lower incidence and reduces blood pressure. Milk also promotes weight loss in people with type 2 diabetes and helps in maintaining the essential functions of the body. Milk reduces high blood pressure in diabetics, which is also another reason it is considered a healthy drink.

3. Green Tea

One of the healthiest drinks for diabetes is green tea. Green tea is low in carbohydrates and calories. A noted study claimed that green tea can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and lower blood pressure. This beverage is rich in antioxidants that help to neutralize the inflammation effects that protect you from coronary heart diseases and decreases the risk of type 2 diabetes.

4. Bitter Gourd Juice

Bitter gourd is a healthy drink for diabetes. It is excellent for treating type-1 diabetes and type-2 diabetes because it affects the transport channels for glucose. Bitter gourd juice is beneficial and has an impact on glucose tolerance as well as lipid profile. In addition, bitter gourd reduces the urine sugar and blood sugar levels.

5. Cucumber Juice

Cucumber contains high amounts of calcium, phosphorous, iron, vitamin A, amino acids, vitamin B1, vitamin C and vitamin B2. Drinking cucumber juice can help in reducing the blood sugar levels. Cucumber also has the ability to reduce heat, eliminate inflammation, reduce swelling and treat arthritis.

6. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea contains high amounts of antioxidants and contains zero calories, making it one of the best drinks for diabetes. Chamomile tea has some beneficial impact on glycaemic control in type-2 diabetic patients. Regular consumption of chamomile tea may decrease the blood sugar levels and prevent nerve and circulatory damage, kidney disease and blindness.

7. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can help in improving insulin sensitivity and suppress complex sugar activity after meals. It also helps in weight loss and boosts metabolism. According to a study, apple cider vinegar could reduce blood sugar levels after meals. So, you can consume apple cider vinegar by adding it in one glass of water mixed with lime and cinnamon.

8. Coconut Water

Coconut water is enriched with many essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids, etc. Each cup of coconut water contains 0.1 mg of riboflavin, 5.8 mg vitamin C, 57.6 mg calcium, 60 mg magnesium, 600 mg of potassium, 252 mg of sodium, and 0.3 mg of manganese. Coconut water has the powerful ability to keep the levels of blood sugar in check, thus making it a healthy drink for diabetes.

9. Fruit Juice And Vegetable Juice

Vegetable juices and certain fruit juices are sugar-free. If you are having a juice as a part of your meal, make sure you choose the right juice. Trying out different kinds of vegetable juices such as a blend of green leafy vegetables, celery juice, carrot juice, tomato juice, turnip juice, etc., is known to be good. Fruit juices which you can include can be made out of a handful of berries and apple.

10. Water

Water is the best option for diabetics. It is because water will not increase your blood sugar levels and high blood sugar levels can cause dehydration. Diabetes patients should drink plenty of water, as it helps the body to get rid of excess glucose through urine. Women should drink about 8 glasses of water per day, while men should drink about 10 glasses of water.

