'Dhurandhar' Set Hit By Food Poisoning: Inside The Incident, Symptoms And How To Prevent Illness Health oi-Riny John

The recent shooting of 'Dhurandhar' in Leh, Ladakh, turned alarming when approximately 120 crew members fell ill due to suspected food poisoning. The incident not only halted filming but also highlighted the vulnerabilities of large-scale film productions, particularly those operating in remote and challenging environments. While director Aditya Dhar and the crew coordinated medical assistance promptly, the situation has drawn attention to the importance of food safety and health precautions on set.

Understanding Food Poisoning: Symptoms To Watch

Food poisoning occurs when individuals consume contaminated food or beverages.

Common symptoms include:

Abdominal cramps and pain

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Severe dehydration

Headaches and general weakness

On the 'Dhurandhar' set, crew members exhibited several of these symptoms, prompting immediate hospitalization. While fortunately there were no fatalities, this incident underscores how quickly foodborne illnesses can escalate, especially in remote locations with limited medical infrastructure.

How Film Sets And Remote Workspaces Can Prevent Foodborne Illness

To prevent similar incidents, film productions and remote workspaces should implement strict food safety measures based on guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and industry best practices for catering:

Temperature Control:

Keep perishable foods refrigerated below 4°C (40°F) and ensure hot foods remain above 60°C (140°F) to prevent bacterial growth.

Cleanliness and Hygiene:

Ensure all catering staff practice frequent handwashing, use gloves when handling food, and maintain clean utensils and preparation areas.

Avoid Cross-Contamination:

Raw meats, seafood, and ready-to-eat foods should be prepared separately with dedicated cutting boards and knives.

Safe Storage and Labeling:

Leftovers should be stored in shallow containers, properly labeled, and consumed within safe timeframes.

Trusted Catering and Regular Audits:

Engage experienced caterers and conduct routine checks on food quality, sourcing, and hygiene standards.

Emergency Preparedness:

Have medical personnel on standby, along with first-aid kits and hydration supplies, especially when shooting in high-altitude or remote locations.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Prioritizing Crew Health Above All

The 'Dhurandhar' food poisoning incident serves as a cautionary tale for the entertainment industry and anyone managing teams in remote workspaces. Beyond glamour and cinematic spectacle, crew and team health and safety must remain a top priority. Implementing rigorous food safety practices, regular audits, and emergency protocols can prevent illnesses, maintain morale, and ensure operations run smoothly-even in the most challenging locations. As filmmaking continues to explore remote landscapes like Ladakh, and teams increasingly work in isolated or temporary workspaces, proactive measures are essential to safeguard the wellbeing of everyone involved.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or a qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.