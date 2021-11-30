Delhi: Dengue Case Tally Past 8,200 With Over 6,700 In Nov Alone Health oi-PTI

The number of dengue cases in Delhi this season has jumped to over 8200 with more than 6700 of those being recorded in November alone according to a civic report released on Monday.

On November 17 the city had recorded a total of 5277 dengue cases making it the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015.

The number of cases had mounted 7128 on November 22.

Nearly 1148 fresh cases have been logged in the last one week however no fresh fatality due to dengue has been reported.

According to the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday a total of 8276denguecaseshave been recorded this season till November 27.

In the previous years the total dengue cases reported were - 4431 2016 4726 2017 2798 2018 2036 2019 and 1072 2020 the report said.

In2015 the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue when the number of dengue cases reported has crossed 10600 in October itself making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

The total number of cases this year till November 6 had stood at 2708 and the official death toll due to dengue was then nine.

A three-year-old girl a minor boy is among the nine persons who have succumbed to dengue recently A63 year-old man a resident of Rohini had also died due to dengue.

In September 217 cases were logged the highest count for the month in three years.

This is also the highest number of fatalities due to dengue recorded in a year in the city since 2017 when the officially reported death count was 10.

The number of deaths due to dengue in years preceding 2020 had stood at - 2 in 2019 4 2018 10 2017 and 10 2016 according to the official tally maintained by the SDMC.

The number of cases reported for the January 1-November 27 periods in the previous five years was - 950 in 2020, 1786 in 2019, 2657 in 2018, 4645 in 2017 and 4200 in 2016 as per the report.

A total of 1072 cases and one death were logged in the entire year in 2020 according to the report released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation the nodal agency for tabulating data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 11:18 [IST]