Just In
- 44 min ago Maria Sharapova, Dua Lipa, And Priyanka Chopra Surprise Us With Their Fashion At The British Fashion Awards
- 2 hrs ago Saint Andrew's Day 2021: Date, History, Significance And Celebration
- 2 hrs ago IIT Bombay Alumnus Parag Agrawal Joins Twitter As CEO; Jack Dorsey Steps Down
- 3 hrs ago Your Formal Saree Goals Ft. Deepika Padukone And Huma Qureshi
Don't Miss
- Sports ICC ODI Ranking for Women: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana retain 3rd, 6th spots
- News PM Modi meets former PM Deve Gowda in Parliament
- Automobiles TVS RTR 200 4V Launched In India At Rs 1.33 Lakhs
- Movies Salman Khan Reveals Why He Likes To Keep His Films Very Clean Without Any Love-Making Or Kissing Scenes
- Travel Budget Friendly Winter Places To Visit Around Bhubaneswar
- Technology Redmi Note 11 Pro India Launch Expected Soon; Listed On IMEI Database
- Finance Best Tax Saving Plans Under Sec80C Of The Income Tax Act
- Education CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card 2021 Released For Driver Constable DET, Download Here
Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccine Coverage Crosses 122 Crore: Govt
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 122 crores on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said.
Of these, more than 36.5 lakh (36,58,756) doses were administered on Sunday till 7 pm, the ministry said, adding this tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.
The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.