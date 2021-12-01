Just In
- 22 min ago Straight Outta Pinterest: Tips To Make Your Room The Ultimate Boho Pad!
- 2 hrs ago Yearly Horoscope 2022: Astrological Predictions For 12 Zodiac Signs
- 18 hrs ago Tennis Star Maria Sharapova Inspires Us To Try The Dewy-Fresh Wet Makeup Look This Winters
- 20 hrs ago Maria Sharapova, Dua Lipa, And Priyanka Chopra Surprise Us With Their Fashion At The British Fashion Awards
Don't Miss
- Finance Delhi Slashes VAT On Petrol; New Lowered Rates To Be Effective From December 2
- Sports Injury-plagued Saina Nehwal pulls out of World Championships, expects to resume training mid-December
- Technology How Much Time Will Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-Powered Phones Take To Download 4K Movies?
- Movies Naga Chaitanya Initially Wished To Marry Shruti Haasan, Shocking Reports Surface Post His Split With Samantha
- Education Schools In Mumbai To Remain Shut Till December 15 Amid Omicron Scare
- News Covid 19 in India: November records lowest number of cases since May 2020
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki To Launch 5 New SUVs Within Next 3 Years
- Travel Budget Friendly Winter Places To Visit Around Bhubaneswar
Covishield's Effectiveness In Fully Vaccinated Individuals 63% During 2nd Wave, Study
The effectiveness of Covishield against COVID-19 infection in fully vaccinated individuals was found to be 63 % between April and May when the second wave was at its peak in India, according to a new study. It was published in 'The Lancet Infectious Diseases' journal and it included a comparison between 2,379 cases of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection and 1,981 controls.
The vaccine's effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 infection in fully vaccinated individuals was found to be 63 %. The Science and Technology Ministry shared the study in an official statement.
"More importantly, the scientists also observed that the spike-specific T-cell responses were conserved against both the delta variant and wild-type SARS-CoV-2. Such cellular immune protection might compensate for waning humoral immunity against the virus variants and prevent moderate-to-severe disease and need for hospitalisation," the study said.
The ministry said this study provides comprehensive data on the real-world vaccine effectiveness and immunological response to vaccination which should help guide policy.
A multi-institutional team of Indian researchers led by the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) evaluated the real-world vaccine effectiveness of Covishield during the SARS-CoV-2 infection surge between April and May 2021, in India.
They also assessed neutralising activity and cellular immune responses against the variants in healthy vaccinated persons to understand the mechanisms of protection.