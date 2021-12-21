Just In
- 5 hrs ago India Prepared To Fight Omicron Variant Of Coronavirus: Says MoHFW Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
- 6 hrs ago How To Select The Right Paint For Your Apartment Interiors - 4 Steps By Expert
- 8 hrs ago Genomic Sequencing: Here’s How Researchers Identify Omicron And Other COVID-19 Variants
- 9 hrs ago Expert Opinion: Hashtag Divorce And the Celebration Of Separation On Social Media
Don't Miss
- Finance How To Change SBI ATM Card PIN Online Without Visiting Bank?
- Sports ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs ATKMB Highlights: Boumous double secures three points for ATK Mohun Bagan
- News West Bengal: 3 people killed, 44 injured after fire breaks out at IOCL refinery in Haldia
- Movies Sidharth Shukla, Ghanshyam Nayak, Surekha Sikri - TV Actors Who Passed Away In 2021
- Technology Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra Official Poster Leaked: Bronze Color Confirmed
- Education Osmania University Results 2021 Declared For UG Courses, Check OU UG Results 2021 On osmania.ac.in And manabad
- Automobiles Nio ET5 EV Debuts With 1,000km Range
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In December
Covaxin's Shelf Life Extended To 12 Months From Date Of Manufacture
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved the extension of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin's shelf life up to 12 months from the date of manufacture, the vaccine-maker said.
"This approval of shelf life extension is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to CDSCO. With the shelf life extension, hospitals can now utilise the stock to avoid vaccine wastage", a press release said.
Covaxin is approved for use under the 28-day multi-dose vial policy from Drug Controller General of India and the WHO Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL).
Covaxin Open Vial is stable at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius for 28 days and not required to be discarded immediately in a day or at the end of immunisation session.
Bharat Biotech said it believes in doing a bit for the environment. The multi-dose vial policy saves money for procurement agencies by reducing the cold chain logistics and management thereby reducing the carbon footprint, costs related to open vial wastage, cold chain distribution, cold chain storage and biomedical waste disposal among others.
"Most importantly, we believe in being environmentally friendly by reducing the quantity of packing materials and single-use plastics that are utilised in vaccines manufacturing, storage, distribution and disposal, '' the company said.