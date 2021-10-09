Just In
- 4 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Sale 2021: Up to 70% off On Kids’ Toys and Games
- 18 hrs ago World Mental Health Day 2021: What Types Of Inequalities Are Linked To Higher Rates Of Mental Illnesses?
- 19 hrs ago Navratri 2021: The Green Kurta Set Goals Ft. Richa Chadha, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, And Sara Ali Khan
- 23 hrs ago FDCI x LFW 2021: Naushad Ali Makes Chettinad Checks Relevant And Mainstream; The Best Edit Of Day One
Don't Miss
- Technology ZTE Blade A71 With Unisoc SC9863A SoC, 4,000mAh Battery Announced; India Launch, Expected Price
- Movies When Shah Rukh Khan Said If His Family Is Ever In Trouble, Salman Khan Will Always Be By His Side
- News NCB raids Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri's house and office in cruise ship drug case
- Sports IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
- Education DUET Answer Key 2021 Released By NTA, Raise Objections Till October 10
- Finance 5 IPOs Expected In October 2021
- Automobiles TVS Jupiter 125 Vs Honda Activa 125 Vs Suzuki Access 125
- Travel Durga Puja 2021: Must Visit Durga Temples In India
Bharat Biotech Submits Clinical Trial Data Of Covaxin In Children To CDSCO
Bharat Biotech, which completed the Phase 2/3 trials of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin for use in children under 18 years of age, has submitted the data to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for its verification and subsequent approval for Emergency Use Authorisation for the jab, company sources said on Wednesday.
"Covaxin clinical trial data of 2-18 years age group has been submitted to CDSCO. This is feasible due to the safety of the manufacturing platform and empirical evidence from Phase 1,2 and 3 clinical trials in adults," sources told PTI.
Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Ltd, Krishna Ella, had said on September 21 that the Paediatric Covaxin completed phase 2/3 trials with about 1,000 subjects and the data analysis was going on.
World Mental Health Day 2021: What Types Of Inequalities Are Linked To Higher Rates Of Mental Illnesses?
As part of the Phase II/III trial, the two-dose Covaxin was administered with 28 days apart.
"We will be submitting the data (to the regulator) by next week," he had said.
He also had said that Phase 2 trials of an intranasal vaccine to prevent Covid-19 were going on and expected to be over in October.
If approved, Covaxin will be the first Covid-19 vaccine that can be administered to children in India.