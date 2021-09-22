India's First Advanced Simulation Centre Launched At Prominent Specialty Hospital In Chennai Health oi-PTI

A first of its kind Post-Graduate medical simulation centre at Apollo Specialty Hospital Vanagaram was inaugurated by Thiru. MA Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family and Welfare, Tamil Nadu, in the presence of Thiru A Krishnasami, MLA-Poonamallee, Thiru. K. Ganapathi, MLA-Madhuravoyal, Dr Sudha Seshayyan, Vice-Chancellor, The Tamilnadu Dr MGR Medical University and Ms Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group.

Apollo Simulation Centre (ASC) is the first of its kind postgraduate simulation centre set up in India. This advanced simulation Centre has been equipped with state-of-art, hi-tech, high-fidelity computerized Simulators that will provide hands-on training for post-graduate medical students as well as assist practising doctors to refine their procedural skills. This is an absolute necessity during this pandemic, as it allows students to gain procedural skills and handle critical emergencies in a safe and controlled environment.

The Centre, equipped with all essential equipment to simulate medical activities with adult, pediatric and obstetric mannequins without the involvement of patients. Participants will be guided through technical procedures such as challenging airway management, central line placement, and other surgical methods by task-trainers who represent specific anatomical systems.

Dr Muralidharan, Director of Medical Education, Apollo Hospitals, Southern Region, said "ASC's sophisticated equipment and software can make patient care scenario more challenging by simulating a sudden unexpected complication or reaction to the participant's intervention." He further added "We provide objective feedback to participants after the simulation, standardizing the learning experience. By implementing this learning, ASC will improve patient safety at the participating institutions."

Speaking on the occasion Ms Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "Since its inception in 1983, Apollo Hospitals has been in the forefront in delivering quality health care. True to our mission statement to achieve and maintain excellence in education and research, the first DNB Program was started in 1984 with numerous accolades. This state-of-the-art simulation training centre is yet another important step towards realizing our mission of providing world-class healthcare to every Indian citizen."

The centre will offer the trainees an opportunity to experience innovative learning methodologies that improves the quality of healthcare in a safe, supervised, and dynamic learning environment.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 11:44 [IST]