    60 Per Cent Adult Population Fully Vaccinated Against Covid-19: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

    Over 60 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

    "Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India. Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated now," he said in a tweet.

    Besides, around 89 per cent of India's adults have been administered the first dose, according to health ministry officials.

    With the administration of 70,17,671 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the country have exceeded 139.70 crores as per provisional reports till 7 am. This has been achieved in 1,47,94,783 sessions.

    Image Source: Freepik.com

    Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 18:00 [IST]
