Yami Gautam Styling Like A Rockstar With Sister

Yami Gautam was spotted with her sister Surilie Singh and both were looking like style rockstars.

Yami looked beautiful in a sheath dress and flat slip-ons. The dress was hot as well as very cool. The multiple blue, green, pink and orange striped dress had a high-neck and looked really stunning on Yami.

The beautiful actress carried the dress too well adding a lot of class and elegance to the look. She took a pink clutch to support her bright attire.

Her sister, Surilie also looked quite happening in a black top and blue leather skirt. She is the stylish lady behind most of the style statements of the ravishing actress.