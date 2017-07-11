ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Yami Gautam Styling Like A Rockstar With Sister

By
yami gautam in mumbai

Yami Gautam was spotted with her sister Surilie Singh and both were looking like style rockstars.

Yami looked beautiful in a sheath dress and flat slip-ons. The dress was hot as well as very cool. The multiple blue, green, pink and orange striped dress had a high-neck and looked really stunning on Yami.

The beautiful actress carried the dress too well adding a lot of class and elegance to the look. She took a pink clutch to support her bright attire.

Her sister, Surilie also looked quite happening in a black top and blue leather skirt. She is the stylish lady behind most of the style statements of the ravishing actress.

yami gautam in mumbai
yami gautam in mumbai
yami gautam in mumbai
yami gautam in mumbai
yami gautam in mumbai
yami gautam in mumbai
yami gautam in mumbai
yami gautam in mumbai
yami gautam in mumbai
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: yami gautam fashion bollywood
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue