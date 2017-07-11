Yami Gautam Styling Like A Rockstar With Sister

Yami Gautam was spotted with her sister Surilie Singh and both were looking like style rockstars.
Yami looked beautiful in a sheath dress and flat slip-ons. The dress was hot as well as very cool. The multiple blue, green, pink and orange striped dress had a high-neck and looked really stunning on Yami.
The beautiful actress carried the dress too well adding a lot of class and elegance to the look. She took a pink clutch to support her bright attire.
Her sister, Surilie also looked quite happening in a black top and blue leather skirt. She is the stylish lady behind most of the style statements of the ravishing actress.
For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Related Articles
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Comments