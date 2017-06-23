Yami Gautam's Attempt To Fit The Event Goes Wrong

Actress Yami Gautam launched Speedo Aqua Fit yesterday in Mumbai. To fit the occasion, she was seen wearing an all-Speedo attire. She had put on a black closed-neck top and paired it up with a pair of tight workout pants.

The top was black and simple and the pants were black painted on a pink body. The look was good and it can be a great wear for gym or yoga. She totally seemed to be in a workout mood, not actually someone who came for the launch of the brand.

We think endorsing for the thing is fine but as it is a brand launch event, the attire could have been better. Just because it is a workout product, it does not imply that only a fitness attire should have been worn.

What do you think?