Yami Gautam's Attempt To Fit The Event Goes Wrong

yami gautam in mumbai

Actress Yami Gautam launched Speedo Aqua Fit yesterday in Mumbai. To fit the occasion, she was seen wearing an all-Speedo attire. She had put on a black closed-neck top and paired it up with a pair of tight workout pants.

The top was black and simple and the pants were black painted on a pink body. The look was good and it can be a great wear for gym or yoga. She totally seemed to be in a workout mood, not actually someone who came for the launch of the brand.

We think endorsing for the thing is fine but as it is a brand launch event, the attire could have been better. Just because it is a workout product, it does not imply that only a fitness attire should have been worn.

What do you think?

