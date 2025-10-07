Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up About Her Personal Skin Struggle That Many Will Relate To

World Cotton Day 2025: 5 Bollywood-Inspired Breezy Cotton Suits Perfect For Comfy Daytime Ethnic Fashion Fashion Riny John

World Cotton Day, observed every October 7, is a celebration of one of the most versatile and sustainable fabrics in fashion: Cotton. From casual wear to elaborate ethnic ensembles, cotton offers breathability, comfort, and a natural elegance that has made it a favourite across cultures and generations. In 2025, we shine a spotlight on stunning cotton outfits worn by Bollywood celebrities that blend tradition, colour, and intricate detailing-perfect inspiration for daytime events, casual outings, or festive celebrations.

Sonam Kapoor In A White And Blue Block-Print Ensemble

Sonam Kapoor dazzles in a full, voluminous Anarkali suit and a dupatta. Crafted from pure white, handloom cotton (like mulmul or voile), the bottom of the suit features a broad indigo-blue block print along the hemline, resembling delicate leaves or feathers. The rest of the outfit remains pristine white, allowing the bold hem detailing to take centre stage. Ideal for summer or daytime occasions, this traditional ensemble combines comfort with understated elegance.

Janhvi Kapoor In Bright Yellow Embroidered Suit

Janhvi Kapoor brings a splash of sunshine with a straight-cut yellow kurta and trouser set, paired with a matching dupatta. The fabric, likely cotton lawn or chanderi cotton, has a crisp yet soft feel. Detailed floral embroidery adorns the neckline and borders of the dupatta, adding a playful, colourful touch. With subtle pale-yellow striped trousers, this ensemble is perfect for casual ethnic wear, everyday outings, or informal festive occasions.

Sanya Malhotra In Pastel Blue And Floral Yellow Suit

Sanya Malhotra's soft pastel robin's egg blue kurta and matching narrow-fit pants are elevated by a contrasting dupatta in vibrant yellow with a bold floral print and an orange-and-gold woven border. The simple cotton weave of the suit allows the dupatta to shine, creating a comfortable yet striking ensemble. This contemporary ethnic wear demonstrates how cotton can blend comfort with bold, eye-catching design.

Alia Bhatt In Light Brown And White Embroidered Kurta Set:

Alia Bhatt's asymmetrical mid-length light brown kurta paired with wide-legged white palazzo pants brings chic bohemian vibes to ethnic fashion. Crafted from textured cotton or a cotton blend, the kurta features delicate white threadwork on the neckline, with an asymmetrical hemline adding a modern twist. This ensemble highlights cotton's versatility, combining comfort with subtle, intricate design elements.

Priyanka Chopra In Heavily Embroidered Mandarin Collar Suit:

Priyanka Chopra showcases a formal or semi-formal ethnic look with a full-sleeved, straight-cut kurta in blush pink or neutral beige. Made from fine cotton or a cotton-silk blend, the ensemble is adorned with heavy multi-coloured thread embroidery across the kurta, trousers, and dupatta. The closed mandarin collar adds a touch of sophistication, making this outfit a statement piece for events where elegance and craftsmanship are the focus.

From airy block prints to vibrant embroidery, these cotton ensembles demonstrate the fabric's unmatched versatility in ethnic fashion. On World Cotton Day 2025, these Bollywood-inspired looks remind us why cotton remains a staple combining sustainability, comfort, and style in every thread. Whether it's casual daywear or ornate festive attire, cotton continues to be the fabric that blends tradition with contemporary flair effortlessly.