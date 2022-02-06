Just In
- 6 min ago Valentine's Day 2022: Check Out Which Zodiac Signs Can Be Your Love Match!
- 6 min ago Expert Article: Life Style Measures In Patients Of Chronic Lung Illness
- 1 hr ago Omicron Now Dominant Variant Of Sars-Cov-2 In The Country: Government
- 2 hrs ago Covaxin Granted Emergency Use Listing In 13 Nations As On Jan 31 According To WHO: Government
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Top-Selling SUVs In India In January 2022: Tata Motors Takes The Top Spot
- News Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92; Mortal Remains to be taken to Shivaji park for last glimpse
- Sports Making of Raj Bawa: A chance trip to Dharamsala and influence of father's "student" Yuvraj Singh
- Movies RC 16: Rashmika Mandanna To Play The Female Lead In Ram Charan's Next?
- Finance Stock To Buy: Engineering Equipment Maker On Strong Outlook, Strong Traction
- Technology Instagram Launches ‘Take A Break’ Feature To Help Youth Maintain A Balance
- Education JKPSC PO Main Admit Card 2022 Released At jkpsc.nic.in, Here’s How To Download
- Travel Where To Go In February: 10 Top Destinations In Sikkim
Spice Up Your Look With Our Style Guide For Valentine’s Day!
Red heart balloons and candlelit dinner is a vibe on Valentine's Day! Restaurants to hotels, everywhere you go, you will see stunning decors ready for you to come and enjoy. It is a day to express your feelings to your partner. Some people choose this day to propose, some get engaged, and others go on a vacation. It is not just a day to celebrate but to have fun while finding the right dress. So, if you are finding it hard on what to get this Valentine's Day then don't worry I've got you covered. Here are some best pieces to wear on Valentine's Day!
Rock That Power Suit:
Since it is chilly out in some places, a power suit could be the best option to wear this Valentine's Day. Colours like red, black or blue are great for dinner dates. The power suit is a kind of clothing style where you incorporate a tee/shirt with a blazer paired up with a trouser. It is an easy-going style where you wouldn't have to put too much into thinking. You can rock this style with a pair of stilettos, wedges or even ballet flats. To spice up the look go for a ponytail and you are good to go. If you want then you can add on a structured bag as a statement.
Look Classy With Satin Slip Dress:
A satin slip dress is a Parisian lady favourite. You can pair this dress with a white or a black t-shirt underneath and get boots to rock the season. Just get yourself a beret and it is done. This outfit is Valentine's Day appropriate and you can dress it up or down according to the occasion. For a more Parisian inspired look, you can go for a bold red coloured lipstick and that's it, your outfit is complete.
Go Effortless With Co-ords:
You can't go wrong with co-ords. It is something that you can put on without having to work on what will fit the top to the bottom. Get yourself that perfect pair of co-ords for Valentine's Day. You can find it anywhere with multiple options to choose from. Style this with some accessories and you are ready.
These are some of the classic outfits that you can wear this Valentine's Day. If you want then you can even gift these to your girlfriend or friend. Enjoy this day to the fullest. Also, do tell us about your favourite piece and why?
- beyond loveValentine's Day 2022: Check Out Which Zodiac Signs Can Be Your Love Match!
- make up tipsHow To Do Valentine’s Day Makeup Inspired By Zendaya's Euphoria
- wellnessValentine’s Day 2022: Useful Wellness Gifts To Make Your Partner's Life Easy
- nutritionValentine's Day Special: Surprising Health Benefits Of Rose Flower
- wellnessPlanning to Kick-Start Valentine's Day Eve With A Bit Of Wine? Know Its Health Benefits
- make up tipsGet Beauty Inspiration For Valentine’s Day From Janhvi Kapoor’s Glittery Silver Eye Makeup Look
- wellnessValentine's Day 2022: Tips For Healthy Valentine's Day Gifts
- beyond loveValentine Week 2022: Tips To Make Your Partner Trust You
- horoscopeValentine's Day 2022: Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs
- fashion trendsMake Your Valentine's Day Gift Special With Rose Gold, Rubies And Diamonds For Her!
- love and romanceValentine's Day 2022: Lovely Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook Status To Share With Your Beloved
- bollywood wardrobeValentine’s Day: Famous Bollywood Couples Who Give Major Fashion Goals In Coordinated Outfits!