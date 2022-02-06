Spice Up Your Look With Our Style Guide For Valentine’s Day! Women Nikita K

Red heart balloons and candlelit dinner is a vibe on Valentine's Day! Restaurants to hotels, everywhere you go, you will see stunning decors ready for you to come and enjoy. It is a day to express your feelings to your partner. Some people choose this day to propose, some get engaged, and others go on a vacation. It is not just a day to celebrate but to have fun while finding the right dress. So, if you are finding it hard on what to get this Valentine's Day then don't worry I've got you covered. Here are some best pieces to wear on Valentine's Day!

Rock That Power Suit:

Since it is chilly out in some places, a power suit could be the best option to wear this Valentine's Day. Colours like red, black or blue are great for dinner dates. The power suit is a kind of clothing style where you incorporate a tee/shirt with a blazer paired up with a trouser. It is an easy-going style where you wouldn't have to put too much into thinking. You can rock this style with a pair of stilettos, wedges or even ballet flats. To spice up the look go for a ponytail and you are good to go. If you want then you can add on a structured bag as a statement.

Look Classy With Satin Slip Dress:

A satin slip dress is a Parisian lady favourite. You can pair this dress with a white or a black t-shirt underneath and get boots to rock the season. Just get yourself a beret and it is done. This outfit is Valentine's Day appropriate and you can dress it up or down according to the occasion. For a more Parisian inspired look, you can go for a bold red coloured lipstick and that's it, your outfit is complete.

Go Effortless With Co-ords:

You can't go wrong with co-ords. It is something that you can put on without having to work on what will fit the top to the bottom. Get yourself that perfect pair of co-ords for Valentine's Day. You can find it anywhere with multiple options to choose from. Style this with some accessories and you are ready.

These are some of the classic outfits that you can wear this Valentine's Day. If you want then you can even gift these to your girlfriend or friend. Enjoy this day to the fullest. Also, do tell us about your favourite piece and why?