Navratri 2022: 10 Stunning Navratri Outfit Ideas To Look Your Ethnic Best

Bandhani Lehenga Choli Image: Pinterest Bandhani is a traditional print of Gujarat and makes a classic choice for a Bandhani lehenga choli set. Pick a vibrant red or green bandhani lehenga choli as your Navratri outfit. Accentuate your traditional look with oxidized jewelry, flat juttis, and a sleek bun with a bindi!

Asymmetrical Lehenga Choli Image: Pinterest Asymmetrical lehengas have interesting high-low hemlines that appear unique and eye-catchy. Go for an asymmetrical lehenga that has a flared look (for ease when dancing or twirling) and team it up with a matching or contrast choli. Of course Navratri festival is vibrant colours, still, you can select a subtle, neutral hue if you wish to opt for an understated look. Team it up with either oxidized or Jadau jewelry to complete your Navratri outfit!

Peplum Lehenga Choli Image: Qaafir A Peplum top or choli gives an unusual and trendy outlook. It has a short flared fabric attached to the waistline of the top, blouse, jacket, or dress. A peplum top makes a flattering choice if you wish to hide those extra inches off your waistline! Select a lovely hue for a peplum lehenga choli or go for a plain peplum choli and printed lehenga for that interesting contrast. Carry a matching dupatta or ditch it for keeping you free to enjoy dandiya raas!

Patola Lehenga Choli Image: Cygnus A Patan Patola print is a classic Gujarati print that features an Ikat pattern or design. Patola is a much-preferred print that women of Gujarat mostly wear on important occasions like weddings, Navaratri, and other celebrations. Flaunt a stunning Patola lehenga this Navratri 2022 and make a classy impression. Complete the traditional Navratri look by pairing the same with a Kutchi embroidery choli or blouse. Silver oxidized or Minakari jewelry looks best with this type of traditional Gujarati attire.

Mirror Work Top & Skirt Image: Ensemble Mirrorwork design is another peculiar and famous ethnic art type of Gujarat that is applied to clothes, accents, and artwork. The mirror work design looks eye-catchy and festive-appropriate! Pick a lovely Indo-western style mirror work top and skirt set. Go for festive-inducing colours like red, pink, purple, blue, or any colour that flatters you. A mirror work design is often matched for fabrics featuring bandhani, patola, and tie-dye prints. So select accordingly!

Kurta Set With Traditional Print Image: Jaipuriya While skirts and lehengas provide ease, especially when performing the dandiya raas dance that doesn't mean you can't go for a kurta set or a Punjabi suit. Pick a lovely kurta set with a traditional print like Bandhej or bandhani to give an ode to the festival of Gujarat! For a kurta set, in particular, go for flared pants or palazzos to enjoy easy or complicated garba moves!

Leheriya Saree Image: Pinterest Yes, you can wear a saree to the Navratri pandal and dance like no one watching! Pick a lovely leheriya print saree that's a pride of Rajasthan. It features abstract-style vertical stripes. Go for a vibrant colour Leheriya saree in red, hot pink, yellow, blue, and more! Team up the leheriya saree with either a matching or contrasting blouse. Since leheriya is a busy print, go for plain choli that allows the saree print to take center stage!

Patchwork Flared Dress Image: Shopgrab You may have seen that most traditional embroidered Gujarati outfits feature a black colour. The reason for the same is that the embroidery work gets noticed better when done on plain black fabric! Make a stunning impression by selecting a black flared gown-style dress featuring a traditional embroidered patchwork design. It looks unique and quintessential Gujarati, to say the least! Complete the Indo-western attire with oxidized or threadwork boho-style jewelry!

Kediyu Top & Pants Image: Ajio A Kediyu jacket is traditionally worn by men in Gujarat, especially in the Kutch region. But it is not a gender-biased clothing choice. Women too can sport this embroidered jacket or top on special occasions and festivities! Go for an offbeat Navaratri outfit like a stunning Kediyu top and flared pants or a palazzo combo. The more colourful top you pick, the even better. It represents you are ready for a Navratri 2022 fest with vigor! Complete the look with bohemian jewelry and flat juttis or kolhapuri chappals!