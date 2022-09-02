Just In
Love For The Indian Drape: Actress Dushara Vijayan's Beautiful Saree Looks
The pretty Tamil actress Dushara Vijayan has made a remarkable mark in movies like Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, Sarpatta Parambarai, and Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari. The adorable star started her career as a model before hitting the big screen. Today she is a known face for leading ads as well.
Image: Instagram
Dushara is also known for her effortless style statements and shares a fair glimpse of the same via her Instagram feed. And one thing is certain, Ms Vijayan loves to wear sarees. And we must confess that her saree looks are pretty offbeat!
We have curated Dushara Vijayan's pretty saree looks that you can get inspired from whenever you wish to flaunt a six-yard drape in style! Take a look.
Dushara in Plain Silk Saree
Image: Instagram
The Sarpatta actress made a serene fashion statement in a Maroon silk saree. The saree featured no prints or pattern and allowed the delectable hue and metallic gold pallu to outshine. Such soft silk sarees make an ideal choice for casual or event wear!
Dushara in Contemporary Yellow Saree
Image: Instagram
Dushara looked like a diva in this yellow crepe contemporary saree. The lightweight mustard yellow chic saree featured a mirror work border that worked as a highlight to six yards. She accessories this party-perfect saree with Kundan jewelry and a sleek bun!
Dushara in Soft Pink Silk Saree
Image: Instagram
Neutral color sarees are trending and should be a definite addition to your wardrobe. Take a cue from Dushara's soft pastel silk saree that's a perfect combination of chic meet royal! The saree featured offbeat floral detailing at the border. She complimented the royal diva saree look with a matching elbow sleeves border. For accessories, Dushara flaunted simple stud earrings!
Dushara in Orange Kanchi Pattu Saree
Image: Instagram
Kanchi pattu sarees are timeless and are mostly preferred for celebrating grand occasions like weddings, festivities, and more. Dushara looked lovely in an orange-gold Kanchi pattu saree featuring self-design. She picked a custom-crafted puff-sleeve blouse that had delicate embroidery work with crystals and beads. The matching embroidered waistbelt (made of the same blouse fabric) highlighted the traditional silk saree!
Dushara in Checkered Silk Saree
Image: Instagram
A checkered pattern is a popular pattern found on Kanjeevaram silk sarees and will always be in vogue! Dushara was a pretty vision in this blue checkered silk saree. To add a twist to the traditional six yards, she picked a deep v-neck plain pink blouse. The saree attire was further accentuated with a jadau choker neckpiece and waistbelt!
Dushara in Black Embroidery Saree
Image: Instagram
Hand-embroidered sarees add a distinct touch and emphasize love for the finest artistry. Dushara chose this lovely black embroidered saree. The USP of the saree was a white thread Warli embroidery work! Ms.Vijayan went for a chic sleeveless blouse to complement this unique hand-embroidered saree!
Dushara in Off-white Linen Saree
Image: Instagram
Linen sarees are lightweight and look pretty chic when worn. These types of sarees have fantastic fall and appeal to them. Dushara looked stunning in this off-white plain linen saree and accentuated the serene look with a sleeveless blouse. The statement accessories including pearl drop earrings and a watch completed her chic outlook!
Dushara in Soft Pastel Green Saree
Image: Instagram
Ms.Vijayan looked flamboyant in this easy-breezy pastel green saree. The ruffled sleeveless blouse added a playful look to the contemporary saree attire. She kept the hair sleek in a simple bun. A small dor black bindi added that quintessential Indian touch!
