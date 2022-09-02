Love For The Indian Drape: Actress Dushara Vijayan's Beautiful Saree Looks

Dushara in Plain Silk Saree Image: Instagram The Sarpatta actress made a serene fashion statement in a Maroon silk saree. The saree featured no prints or pattern and allowed the delectable hue and metallic gold pallu to outshine. Such soft silk sarees make an ideal choice for casual or event wear!

Dushara in Contemporary Yellow Saree Image: Instagram Dushara looked like a diva in this yellow crepe contemporary saree. The lightweight mustard yellow chic saree featured a mirror work border that worked as a highlight to six yards. She accessories this party-perfect saree with Kundan jewelry and a sleek bun!

Dushara in Soft Pink Silk Saree Image: Instagram Neutral color sarees are trending and should be a definite addition to your wardrobe. Take a cue from Dushara's soft pastel silk saree that's a perfect combination of chic meet royal! The saree featured offbeat floral detailing at the border. She complimented the royal diva saree look with a matching elbow sleeves border. For accessories, Dushara flaunted simple stud earrings!

Dushara in Orange Kanchi Pattu Saree Image: Instagram Kanchi pattu sarees are timeless and are mostly preferred for celebrating grand occasions like weddings, festivities, and more. Dushara looked lovely in an orange-gold Kanchi pattu saree featuring self-design. She picked a custom-crafted puff-sleeve blouse that had delicate embroidery work with crystals and beads. The matching embroidered waistbelt (made of the same blouse fabric) highlighted the traditional silk saree!

Dushara in Checkered Silk Saree Image: Instagram A checkered pattern is a popular pattern found on Kanjeevaram silk sarees and will always be in vogue! Dushara was a pretty vision in this blue checkered silk saree. To add a twist to the traditional six yards, she picked a deep v-neck plain pink blouse. The saree attire was further accentuated with a jadau choker neckpiece and waistbelt!

Dushara in Black Embroidery Saree Image: Instagram Hand-embroidered sarees add a distinct touch and emphasize love for the finest artistry. Dushara chose this lovely black embroidered saree. The USP of the saree was a white thread Warli embroidery work! Ms.Vijayan went for a chic sleeveless blouse to complement this unique hand-embroidered saree!

Dushara in Off-white Linen Saree Image: Instagram Linen sarees are lightweight and look pretty chic when worn. These types of sarees have fantastic fall and appeal to them. Dushara looked stunning in this off-white plain linen saree and accentuated the serene look with a sleeveless blouse. The statement accessories including pearl drop earrings and a watch completed her chic outlook!