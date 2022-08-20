Just In
Get Your Wrist Jewelry Right - 8 Easy Tips To Styling Bracelets
Bracelets are one staple accessory that can elevate any outfit of your choice. The wrist jewelry when chosen as per your style and preference adds a feminine appeal. Wear it with a simple jeans-tee combo or team it up with a classic pantsuit; a bracelet improves your outfit and overall style.
Image: Pinterest
Accessories like bracelets should be included in your jewelry stash. Here are 8 easy ways to get your wrist jewelry styling right:
1. Pick Simple & Classic
Image: Pinterest
If you are what they call a minimalist or prefer to keep it understated, pick a simple & classic bracelet. A chain or tennis bracelet of gold, silver, or any metal of your choice would be a perfect match for your style aesthetics.
A single-chain bracelet would make an easy choice for any formal or casual outfit. For a dash of color, consider wearing a Miyuki beads bracelet!
2. Mix & Match
Image: Pinterest
This one is a flamboyant technique to upscale your wrist jewelry style. Pick a few bracelets with different colors, patterns, widths, and styles. Think of wearing beads with metals or thread bracelets with oxidized bracelet bangles.
Wear them without having to worry about style coordination. The idea here is to create an unintentional yet outlandish look. Mix & match bracelets are perfect for any casual outfit!
3. Stack Them Up
Image: Pinterest
Why wear one or two bracelets when you wear multiple at a time? To achieve this look, you need to either pre-own a couple of bracelets or get a set of stacked bracelets of your choice. Wear four or five bracelets at a time.
Since stacked-up bracelets will add attention, go easy on other pieces of jewelry i.e. earrings, neckwear, etc. Don't go overboard with your accessories.
4. Go Boho
Image: Pinterest
No bohemian outfit is ever complete without a fair share of bracelets. The Boho style is all about embracing casualness, creativity, and vibrancy. From beads, threads, tassels, and pom-poms to cowry shells; boho-style bracelets are perfect when you want to achieve an outlandish or global outlook.
And it is ok to pick bracelets featuring bold colors or unusual stones. That's the beauty of boho-style jewelry!
5. Pick One Material/Color
Image: Pinterest
Mixing and matching bracelets sound like a fun fashion agenda but the ideal look should be pleasant and not jarring. For example, pairing silver with gold bracelets may appear tempting but won't give the ideal ‘metals cubbing' result you wished. It is better to stick to one color scheme or material.
Pair only gold metal bracelets or go for a gold bracelet with rose gold or brown beads bracelet. Allow a sense of harmony with colors and materials.
6. Less is More
Image: Pinterest
There is no exaggeration, but some simply can't part away with their favorite wrist jewelry i.e. bracelets. While fashion is often termed as a personal game, one style rule will never be redundant though i.e. less is more. The same applies to wrist jewelry too.
Don't go overboard with bracelets. Stacking them is ok but avoid overloading them. Allow one or chosen set of bracelets to shine. For example, a stunning cuff bracelet is enough to add spark to your plain look!
7. Wear it With a Watch
Image: Pinterest
Watch is a staple piece of accessories for everyday wear. You can wear a couple of bracelets with your everyday watch. Both for formal and casual style, a watch teamed up with either one or multiple bracelets looks appropriate. Bangle bracelets make a chic choice too!
8. Pay Attention to Sleeves
Image: Pinterest
The whole idea of wearing a bracelet is to showcase your wrist in style. Don't wear a bracelet if you are wearing a full sleeves shirt or top. Or roll up the sleeves to show off your chosen set of pretty bracelets. Style your sleeveless or half sleeves outfits with pretty bracelets!
