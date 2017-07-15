IIFA DAY 2: Women Who Rocked Their Second Day Looks For The IIFA Green Carpet

Alia Bhatt Alia was seen wearing a peach coloured lehenga by Manish Malhotra and it was gorgeous as a diamond. It had shimmery embroidery work done all over its body and Alia looked like a cute little bride dressed for her reception day. She wore it with bright jewellery to complement the dress.

Kriti Sanon Kriti stunned everyone on the first night of the main event of IIFA with her ravishing looks as she wore a Markum Garner gown. Alike Alia, she wore a pastel peach ensemble. She just took it to the West while Alia had kept it ethnic. Kriti looked very pretty and doll-like in the off-shoulder dress.

Huma Qureshi Wearing a black and white strapless gown by Prabal Gurung and Outhouse Jewellery, she stunned everyone on the second day at the IIFA Awards 2017. She has been sticking to black since last day's IIFA Stomp. We do love whatever she wore here but it was much better than last night's ensemble.

Kalki Koechlin Kalki wore a beautiful white georgette sari by Sabyasachi and she looked ravishing as always. It is not often that we find the sexy and gorgeous lady in ethnic attire but here, with her look, she is capable of flooring many. She wore the attire with a kamarbandh and dainty ear tops.

Katrina Kaif Katrina wore a red and golden Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla attire and the look was not impressive at all. It seemed to be a shaadi party dress and not an award show attire. The upper part of the attire had golden zari tassles and the body had red ruffles. Undoubtedly, a good attire and a good look but she looked overdressed.