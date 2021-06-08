Just In
- 32 min ago Number Likh Song Poster: Nikki Tamboli Slays It In Pink Co-ord Set But Her Barbie Top Has All Our Attention
- 1 hr ago Vat Savitri Puja 2021: Some Do's And Don'ts Of This Festival
- 1 hr ago Mixing And Matching Of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses? Is It Safe?
- 2 hrs ago Centre Releases Revised Guidelines For COVID Vaccination Drive: What Changes To Expect From 21 June?
Don't Miss
- Technology Realme GT 5G With SD888 To Launch On June 15; Arriving In India?
- Movies Sidharth Shukla & Madhuri Dixit Recreating Dil Toh Pagal Hai Scene On Dance Deewane 3 Is A Must-Watch
- Sports LPL 2021: Sri Lanka Cricket announces dates; LPL 2 from July 30, final on August 22
- News No formal ban order against Patanjali’s Coronil in Nepal: Official
- Finance What Is The Difference Between Startup And Small Business?
- Education KCET 2021 News: Karnataka CET Dates Announced, To Be Held Across 500 Centers Between August 28 To 30
- Automobiles Blu-Smart’s Electric Taxis Complete 1.6 Crore Emission-Free Kilometres In Delhi-NCR
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In June 2021
Zindagi Tamasha Actress Eman Suleman Leaves Us Awestruck With Her 40s Parsi Vintage Look; Sets Vintage Goals
If you want to upgrade your fashion and beauty game to another level then you should follow Zindagi Tamasha (Circus of Life) actress Eman Suleman on Instagram. Her feed is highlighted by stunning outfits and makeup looks that can leave you awestruck. Eman doesn't follow a particular sensibility or a trend - so from contemporary to retro to vintage, her style is versatile. Speaking about the vintage look, Eman Suleman recently left us speechless with the Parsi vintage look of the 40s that she aced.
Styled by Yasar Aziz, Eman wore a gorgeous saree that came from the label Seroli. It was the Parsi Vintage style block print saree that was accentuated by summer pastel hues. The saree was also about a beautiful blend of contemporary patterns and 40s vintage look. The saree was enhanced by sorbet blue hue with delicately done white-toned leaf patterns and red and peach colour blocks. She teamed her saree with a lemon yellow and blue chevron-patterned blouse. The saree is priced at PKR 10,975.
She accessorised her look with intricately-crafted gold bangles and pearl drop earrings. However, it was her statement pearl choker, which added to the vintage touch. As for her makeup, it was beautifully done with winged kohl and pink lip shade. The romantic middle-parted side fringe hairdo gave her look the complete 40s vintage look. Eman Suleman looked a class apart. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: SYED SHAHROZ HYDER