Zindagi Tamasha Actress Eman Suleman Leaves Us Awestruck With Her 40s Parsi Vintage Look; Sets Vintage Goals Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

If you want to upgrade your fashion and beauty game to another level then you should follow Zindagi Tamasha (Circus of Life) actress Eman Suleman on Instagram. Her feed is highlighted by stunning outfits and makeup looks that can leave you awestruck. Eman doesn't follow a particular sensibility or a trend - so from contemporary to retro to vintage, her style is versatile. Speaking about the vintage look, Eman Suleman recently left us speechless with the Parsi vintage look of the 40s that she aced.

Styled by Yasar Aziz, Eman wore a gorgeous saree that came from the label Seroli. It was the Parsi Vintage style block print saree that was accentuated by summer pastel hues. The saree was also about a beautiful blend of contemporary patterns and 40s vintage look. The saree was enhanced by sorbet blue hue with delicately done white-toned leaf patterns and red and peach colour blocks. She teamed her saree with a lemon yellow and blue chevron-patterned blouse. The saree is priced at PKR 10,975.

She accessorised her look with intricately-crafted gold bangles and pearl drop earrings. However, it was her statement pearl choker, which added to the vintage touch. As for her makeup, it was beautifully done with winged kohl and pink lip shade. The romantic middle-parted side fringe hairdo gave her look the complete 40s vintage look. Eman Suleman looked a class apart. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: SYED SHAHROZ HYDER