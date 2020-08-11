ENGLISH

    Zindagi Gulzar Hai Actress Sanam Saeed's Gorgeous Saree Is What Can Offer You Respite From The Heat

    By
    |

    Sanam Saeed inspired us to drape a soothing saree with her latest Instagram post. She wore a saree that was a gift from the label, Saareeka. Posed comfortably on a red slated rooftop, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress was a vision and looked stunning. She captioned the picture as, "August: wrapped in cool green tafta on a warm red roof." Well, in the humid weather, we feel her saree is just the outfit we need. So, let's decode it.

    Sanam wore a cool green saree from the label. It was a mint green organza saree, which was hand-painted and featured green leaves. The saree was also enhanced by an intricately-done golden border and it was a gorgeous saree and its sheer fabric added to the calm and cool touch. The actress paired her saree with a matching half-sleeved blouse, which went well with her saree. She accessorised her look with a chic ring. Well, she kept her accessories light and simple.

    As for the makeup, the Cake actress painted her nails white and her lip shade was a soft pink. Her cheekbones were contoured and the eyeliner was sleek with pink eye shadow. The highlighted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Sanam Saeed's attire and look? Let us know that in comments.

    Courtesy: Sanam Saeed's Instagram

    Read more about: sanam saeed celebrity fashion
    Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
