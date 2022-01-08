Zendaya Honours Linda Evangelista With Her Structured Black And White Gown Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach is a unique collaboration and the two have a keen sense of archive. Earlier, the actress has paid tribute to Cher and Beyoncé and now she honoured Linda Evangelista with her latest fashionable attire. We have decoded her outfit and look for you.

For the season 2 premiere of Euphoria, the actress opted for a black and white gown. It was a striped gown from Valentino's archive look, which was designed by Valentino Garavani. This gown was originally worn by Linda Evangelista for the Spring Summer 1992 collection. Her gown was structured and off-shouldered with scalloped neckline and it featured a flowy hemline. She looked gorgeous in her attire. She accessorised her look with sleek diamond danglers that came from Bvlgari. It was a minimally done look that she flaunted and she pulled off her attire with a lot of grace.

Her makeup was light with coffee-brown lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with mascara. She completed her look with side-swept brown hairdo that rounded out her avatar. Zendaya looked awesome and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Djeneba Aduayom