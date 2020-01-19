Knitwear Dress And Other Amazing Winter Outfit Suggestions For Lazy Sundays Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

On Sundays, we want to wear the comfiest and snuggliest of outfits, isn't it. When it comes to Sundays, the last thing we want to do is slip into something that is formal. On the contrary, for Sundays, we want something fuss-free and fun. So, here are top five Sunday-wear ideas that we have for you. So, stay relaxed and enjoy our Sunday fashion edit.

The Snuggly Knitwear Dress

A snuggly knitwear dress is perfect for Sunday. Such dresses won't only keep you warm but also make you look stylish. You can pair such a dress with boots and preferably thigh-high boots. Also, if you are headed out, you can wear a matching beanie but that's not important. Keep you accessories light with this dress.

The Long Jacket Style

So, this Sunday, you can spruce up your style by pairing your outfit with a long jacket. Yes, long jackets can absolutely elevate your look and you can pair it with a short dress and even with denims. When wearing a long jacket, you can opt for normal sports shoes or ankle-length boots. So, what are you waiting for, invest in a long jacket.

The Sweater And Stockings

Headed out for a nice Sunday evening stroll? Go for a warm comfy shaggy sweater and team it with a polo neck sweatshirt and stockings. You can also wear boots with it. This pairing will not only keep you warm but it is also perfect for those who don't want to dress up much. Try it out this Sunday for sure.

The Sweater And Skirt

The best would be if you could bring summers in winters. In other words, you can pair a sweater with a summery floral chiffon skirt ot dress. It can make you look notches cuter. Apart from sweater, you can also team a dress with a denim jacket. This pairing sounds so fun, right?

The Long Hoodie

The long hoodies are what we long for during winters. So, you can team your long sweatshirt or hoodie with winter stockings or jeans. Go for boots but warm shoes are fine too and in case, you don't have a hood with the sweatshirt, you can buy a beanie. Also, say for example, if your sweatshirt is white-hued, pair it with black denims. In a nutshell, opt for contrasts.

So, which winter outfit would you be investing in? Let us know that.