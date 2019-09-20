The Viral Video Of Men Dressed As Women Hints At Growing Popularity Of Androgynous Fashion Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

A group of men dressed as women and doing a dance on a Malayalam song went viral. These men were dressed in Mundu, a garment worn around the waist. Well, their viral video proves that androgynous fashion is clearly getting more popular. Internet might have laughed at this video but to us it was quite a defining fashion moment.

So, they draped the Mundu around like a wraped dress. Their traditional silk attire was splashed in the shades of ivory and golden. Whilst, the ivory was the dominating colour, the golden patti accentuated the outfit of these men. Their movements were perfectly synchronised and they even upped their look with long gold necklaces and white gajras. The dancers finished their look with black sunglasses.

This video was shot at a family event at Onam. However, men dressing as a woman, is not a new concept. A number of men such as Himanshu Verma (who is also known as the Sari Man) and Abhishek S Murthy etc.., are experimenting with ensembles, which are stereotyped as feminine clothes. So, yes some men have beckoned us to broaden our perspective by wearing women clothes. Even designers including Anju Modi and Rajesh Pratap Singh among others have played with androgynous fashion idea and introduced flared skirts for men. For instance, actor Ranveer Singh wore skirt at one of the awards show and made heads turn.

