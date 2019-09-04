Onam 2019: Here Are A Few Unique Traditional Outfit Ideas Other Than Saris Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Come Onam and we all want to dress up elegantly and in our traditional best. However, the times have changed, which means that not all of us would want to drape saris. Some of us might even want something ethnic yet different from the mainstream. Adding to that, since it is a ten-days festival, Onam allows us to experiment with our festive wardrobe. So, for Onam 2019, let us explore some unique traditional wear options other than saris.

A Cream And Gold Anarkali Suit

Anarkali suits make for a great festive wear. These suits are not only comfy but can look equally graceful as saris. For Onam 2019, while we are pretty sure you will drape cream and gold Kasavu sari, you can additionally also buy an ivory and golden anarkali ensemble and team it up with a complementing dupatta. The advantage of wearing light and pastel shades is that you can notch up your look with gold jewellery. So, yes anarkali suits does sound like a nice idea.

A Vintage Gown With An Ethnic Touch

Who says you can't wear a gown-like attire for festive occasions? On the contrary, an ethnic gown will make you look a class apart. So, for Onam 2019, instead of saris, you can invest in a gown attire that has a traditional touch. To elaborate it further, you can buy a gown that has western silhouette but traditional patterns, which signify Indian craftsmanship. Well, such an attire, will surely make heads turn.

A Bright Suit With Flared Bottoms

Onam festival is all about vibrant colours and so to keep the spirit of festival alive, you can wear a simply bright modern suit with flared bottoms. Now, the flared bottoms can either be palazzo pants or a skirt. However, if your suit is dipped in a vibrant hue and is adorned with heavy patterns, make sure your dupatta is plain and jewellery is minimal.

A Lehenga With A Twist

Apart from an anarkali suit, lehenga is also an interesting option. So, for this Onam festival, try and wear a lehenga on one of the days. You can choose an understated and patterned lehenga and colour-block it with a dupatta as shown in the picture. You can play so much with the way you drape a dupatta and in some cases, you can even make your lehenga look like a sari.

An Elaborate Dupatta

A meticulously embroidered dupatta can also notch up your simple suit or lehenga So, if you have in case, bought a very humble suit with muted shades and light patterns, you can effortlessly give it a festive touch by teaming it with an intricately-done dupatta. So, invest in some good phulkari dupatta or patterned brocade dupatta for this Onam festival.

So, let us know, what attire are you most interested to sport? Happy Onam 2019!