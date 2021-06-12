U.S First Lady Jill Biden Wears A Lovely Polka-Dots Dress But It Is The Message On Her Jacket That Is Trending Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

U.S. President Joe Biden and the first lady of U.S. Jill Biden are on their first official tour overseas. The President and the first lady are in the U.K. right now, and for a meeting with the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson, the first lady of the United States opted for a classic polka-dotted number. She teamed it with a jacket, which instantly trended on social media. We have talked about her dress in the story and mentioned why her jacket had the attention of netizens.

Speaking about her dress, Jill Biden wore a polka-dotted sheath dress, which was designed by Brandon Maxwell. The dress came from the designer's Pre-Spring 2022 collection and it was a 100 per cent silk dress with concealed zip fastening at the back. Jill Biden's dress featured a gentle mock neck and a classic structure with enveloping-like accents that made her attire interesting. The outfit was accentuated by timeless black-hued polka-dots on a white base. This dress of hers is priced at Rs. 111,700 and one has to preorder it. Jill Biden looked smart in her polka-dots dress.

However, it was her jacket that caught the attention of the fashion critics and political enthusiasts alike. She wore a Viva Jacket from the label Zadig & Voltaire that read "Love" in rhinestone tones, on the back of the jacket. She wore this jacket and dress for the 47th G7 summit and while the words "Love" on her jacket were subtle, Jill Biden's jacket has been getting perceived as reaction to Melania Trump's infamous jacket, which the former first lady wore in 2018 for her visit to a migrant-children's detention center. Melania Trump's jacket read the words, "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" and the controversial message on her jacket was considered insensitive. Speaking to reporters, Jill Biden explained why she wore this jacket.

"We are bringing love from America. This is a global conference and we're trying to bring unity across the globe. I think it is needed right now, that people feel a sense of unity from all the countries and feel a sense of hope after this year of the pandemic," she expressed. Well, we can say Jill Biden's jacket got a positive reaction and she made a strong case for how clothes can make for an important tool in conveying political messages. So, what do you think about Jill Biden's jacket and dress? Let us know that in the comment section.

