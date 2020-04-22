Earth Day 2020: Top 5 Eco-Friendly Outfits From The Leading Labels You Can Invest In Under INR 5000 Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

What's a better way of celebrating Earth Day 2020 than being at our home and not speeding up our cars? Saves pollution, right! These days, we exactly wake up to the sounds of birds chirping and the sky is almost always clear blue - the Earth Day couldn't have been any better. Earth is definitely healing! Adding to that, you can also take care of your ecosystem and earth eventually by wearing sustainable clothes. Sustainability is the need of the hour and the fashion industry has over the years, drastically impacted Mother Nature, being the second most polluting industry in the world. However today, a number of fashion advocates and environmentalists have been promoting sustainability in fashion to revive the ecosystem. They have been encouraging manufacturers to make clothes out of natural fabrics, to recycle materials, and to upcycle too. The consumers are also beckoned to buy less but buy sensibly. We understand sustainable clothes can be a bit towards the expensive side but with the growing concern, the prices of eco-friendly clothes have been reduced. So, here are the five sustainable outfits that you can buy under INR 5000.

Photo Source: Anita Dongre

The Off-White Trousers

Made from 100 per cent cotton, this pair of off-white trousers come from Grassroot by Anita Dongre. Grassroot is known for its sustainable outfits and the designer behind the label is among the first Indian designers to manufacture protective medical masks in the times of Coronavirus pandemic. Priced at $63 (roughly around INR 4832), this pair of trousers is worth the investment and makes for perfect office wear.

Photo Source: Fabindia

The Chikankari Dress

We all wear chikankari suits but how about we sport a chikankari dress? This gorgeous powdered blue dress from Fabindia is priced at INR 2990. This cute little dress is sleeveless and boasts intricate embroidered patterns in white tone. A dress like this can be ideal for informal occasions and parties. So, yes we totally recommend this dress.

Photo Source: Doodlage

The Panelled Pleat Top

We love this top by Doodlage as it is light and summery. It is a gorgeous top from the brand that invests a lot in sustainable outfits. Like their other impressive outfits, this top was made using industrial waste. So, the brand up-cycled a mix of a lot of raw materials in the making of this top. This beige and off-white top is flared and panelled with a floral motif and is priced at INR 4800.

Photo Source: Nicobar

The Long Length Kurta

Made from 100 per cent cotton, this long length kurta from Nicobar is what you should update your wardrobe with. Priced at INR 4500, this classic white kurta is easy breezy summer wear. It is highlighted by heart accents and striped print. This piece is a part of the brand's Musafir collection, which is produced in collaboration with visual artist Sameer Kulavoor.

Photo Source: Upasana

The Black Organic Cotton Dress

There's nothing better than wearing a dress that is cool and comfy. This black and grey organic cotton dress by Upasana is priced at INR 2900. Crafted from fine handloom and accentuated by hand block patterns, this is the dress we all need to escape from the scorching sun. You can pair it with sneakers to up the cool look.

While we feel you that none of us can buy outfits right now due to COVID-19 lockdown, you can always buy these or similar outfits once the lockdown is over.

Happy Earth Day!

Cover Image Source (Left-Hand side): Doodlage

Cover Image Source (Right-Hand side): Upasana