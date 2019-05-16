Cannes 2019 Diary: Who Slayed It In Style On The Day Two? Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Elle Fanning notched up her dreamy princess avatar and Julianna Moore wore something structural on the 2nd day of the Cannes Film Festival 2019. However, on the second day, we also saw some dramatic red outfits, which absolutely stunned us. Yes, on the fashion front, the second day was marked by pretty bold numbers. Here are the celebs, who slayed it in style. Let's find out who was the best-dressed on the second day.

Elle Fanning

The gorgeous Elle Fanning looked straight out of a fairytale in her Valentino gown. It was a voluminous gown, which came alive with pink, white, and green floral accents. It was from the Spring 2019 collection of the brand and she looked absolutely impressive against the idyllic backdrop of French Riviera. The deep-necked number of hers featured kaftan bodice and a flared silhouette. The makeup was refreshing and highlighted by a pink lip shade. However, it was her floral-adorned braided hairdo, which we felt was something eye-opening. Elle Fanning left us stunned on the day two too.

Carla Bruni

Singer, supermodel, and the former First Lady of France, Carla Bruni also graced the red carpet of the prestigious film festival. She looked glamorous and elegant in her one-shouldered gown, which was from Celine. Bruni wore a structural gown, which was sharply flared towards the hem. Dipped in an electric violet shade, her gown was enhanced by a deep front slit. She teamed her gown with black-hued heels. Her intricate earrings complemented her gown and were from Bvlgari. The makeup was natural and the fringed hairdo completed her look.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Victoria's Secret model, Alessandra Ambrosio came in a rip-roaring red dress for her Cannes 2019 red carpet appearance. The supermodel wore a Julien Macdonald X Gabriela Gonzalez gown for the occasion. Splashed in a fiery red hue, her halter-necked attire was subtly embellished and featured billowing lightweight drape. She paired her ensemble with shiny golden pencil heels, which contrasted her attire. The makeup was highlighted by a deep red lip shade and subtle kohl with a glossy eye shadow. The middle-parted wind-swept hairdo rounded out her smoking avatar.

Julianne Moore

This time, Julianne Moore elevated her gown game and came dressed in a Louis Vuitton gown, which was designed by Nicolas Ghesquière. It was a formal evening gown that was dipped in the shade of black and enhanced by a embellished white overlay, which added a dramatic touch to her attire. We thought Moore was a picture of elegance in her attire. Her statement earrings and bling rings came from Chopard. The makeup was enhanced by a minty pink lip shade and The side-swept wavy tresses upped her pretty look.

Sririta Jensen

Thai model and actress, Sririta Jensen wore a fairytale Michael Cinco gown. The designer, who has created some of the stunning outfits for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, totally left us jaw-dropped with this voluminous gown. The strapless gown had a column bodice but the skirt was delightfully layered and her attire totally gave the waves effect. Ruffled and textured, the diva's ensemble was one of the most talked-about. She spruced up her look with a pink sapphire and diamond necklace and matching drop earrings. Her jewellery came from the brand, Avakian. The makeup was marked by pink cheekbones, a minty pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The backcombed wavy tresses completed her gorgeous look.

Amber Heard

Amber Heard didn't play it safe but she nailed the red carpet look with a Claes Iversen gown. Splashed in a pristine white shade, her gown was unapologetically sheer and subtly embellished. The round-neck gown was marked by slit sleeves that extended to tulle drapes. Her dress featured a deep side slit and the statement brown belt added an element of contrast. The actress and model arrived for the screening of Les Misérables and she accentuated her look with floral-cut earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl, which gave a winged effect. The pompadour hairdo wrapped up her look.

According to us, it was Elle Fanning who looked the best. Well, not only her gown was poetic but that floral-sprinkled hairdo left us speechless. Who do you think was the best-dressed on the second day? Let us know that in the comment section.