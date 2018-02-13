10 Best Outfit Ideas To Look Prettiest On This Valentine's Day

Floral Outfits Can Make Your Day Of Love Even More Vibrant

Spring is here and floral prints look the best this season. Florals can also make you look even more vibrant. Then, why not choose floral outfits? You can choose it from a varied range of dresses, jumpsuits, skirts, jackets, separates and even shoes. You can place florals anywhere in your style book and look the prettiest one.

Red Or Not Red, But Love For Sequin!

Recently, fashion industry is crushing over the trend of sequin outfits and why not add a little more sparkle to your V-Day with a sexy sequin dress? It can or cannot be red but we would prefer the red colour because of its association with love and it is also not common in sequins. Silver and golden, even multi-colour sequin outfits are very popular and it won't steal much attention.

Plan to stand out? Then, go with a red sequin dress.

Bow Top With Lace Skirt; Your Answer For A Sexy Yet Cute Look

Do you often get the 'You look so cute!" compliment and while it makes you happy, you secretly also want to be called sexy, then this style book is an apt answer for you. It makes you look much sexy, keeping the cuter side of you alive. A bow top and a skirt or a pair of matching trousers can be your perfect V-day OOTD.

A Classic LBD Can Never Disappoint You; It Is Always A Woman's Best Friend

A Little Black Dress is a basic piece of cloth in every girl's wardrobe and for any impulsively declared party or a pre-planned date evening, a Little Black Dress can always make a girl look her sexiest best. For your V-Day date too, do not hesitate to choose your wardrobe best friend, your favourite LBD. If you have confusion with the types of LBD to select, you can check the Types Of LBD Every Girl Should Own.

Long Capes With Separates; The Cool Yet Sexy Choice Of Your OOTD

After Dear Zindagi's release, long capes became the coolest trend and it is still trending. So, why not grab the chance to make your best presence with cape and separates combo to make your partner not stop complimenting you on the very special day of the year?

You can try different kinds of capes with different separates, from bohemian look to a sexy bombshell look, you can try anything with this combination.

Dress With Suede Boots; A Comfy Yet Sexy Combination

Suede boots are ankle-length boots and they look the best when worn with mini dresses and shorts. Now, your choice of mini dress can be in florals, printed or even sequin. The choice is yours but the combination of a pair of suede heels and a mini dress is a killer one and choosing it as your V-day OOTD can be a superb idea.

Knee-high Boots With Dresses; An Option That Can Be Party-perfect

Knee-high boots are trending and the sizes are often higher than the knees. You can choose a sexy pair of high boots to match it with your short dress or long tops. There are different options in dresses, which can suit your high boots. They look sexy too.

Knee-length Boots with Separates; A Comfort With Coolness

To avoid some skin show with the tall boots, you can also wear the pair with jeans or trousers. They will make you look sexy with a casual touch. Pair the set with sexy accessories and hairstyle, and your partner cannot shove his eyes off you on this V-day.

Shirt Dresses With Sneakers; A Perfect OOTD Solution For 'Cool-to-go” Dress

Shirt or T-shirt dresses are easy to carry and the best choice for girls who tend to avoid the party deck-up procedures. A shirt dress with sneakers or heels can be the coolest choice of OOTD you can make. You can experiment the footwear from sequin sneakers to sneaker heels.

Go Hippie With A Bohemian Look

Planning a Valentine's Day date with trance music or psychedelic rock along with a Pink Floyd or The Grateful Dead fan? Then, you are ought to be his favourite V-Day date ever if you are planning on a hipster style book. From a fusion outfit choice to the colourful bandanas, pair your outfit in the best possible way.

Choose your style book from the above suggestions and you are good to go for your Valentine's Day date.