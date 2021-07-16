Cannes 2021: Sharon Stone Is A Vision To Behold In Her Blue Floral Gown As She Attends The Screening Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Sharon Stone graced the 74th Cannes Film Festival and the veteran actress was a vision to behold in her gorgeous gown. Her styling was done impeccably and the makeup game was strong as well. We have decoded her attire and look for some major fashion inspiration.

So, Sharon Stone wore a sky-blue Dolce & Gabbana gown that was accentuated by a sea of tulle. Her attire was off-shouldered and adorned with multi-hued statement floral appliques in the shade of pink and ivory. It was a voluminous number with a structured bodice and flared hem. The actress was styled by Paris Libby and she accessorised her look with statement jewellery from Chopard. She spruced up her look with elaborate diamond earrings and ring.

While her outfit was elaborate, she kept her makeup game minimal and on-point. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle eye makeup. The blonde short wavy tresses completed her look. Sharon Stone looked amazing as ever and hoping we get more fashion moments from her at Cannes 2021. The actress attended the screening of A Felesegam Tortenete/ The Story Of My Wife. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram