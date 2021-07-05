Indian Idol 12: Sayli Kamble Looks Gorgeous In Her Colour-Blocked Fusion Outfit; Gives Silver Jewellery Goals Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Sayli Kamble is among the most talented contestants at Indian Idol 2020 and well, fashionable too. She has been wowing the fans with her traditional looks and for the latest episode, Sayli upped her fashion quotient with a fusion look. She made use of strong colour-blocks and her jewellery game was also strong with silver jewellery. If you are looking forward to attending festivals or light wedding functions like sangeet, this is the ensemble you should flaunt.

So, Sayli wore an indigo-blue attire that was accentuated by metallic accents. She wore a dark-blue collared shirt that she teamed with a long-pleated skirt with intricate golden embellished tones. It was a stunning combination that she paired with a structured bottle-green jacket. With this green jacket, she colour-blocked her blue attire. She also thanked Jharna Jana and Eeshita Shandilya for the gorgeous attire.

As for her jewellery game, Sayli accessorised her look with silver jewellery. The meticulously-crafted earrings, a striking nose pin, and a statement ring elevated her style quotient. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. She also upped her look with a tiny bindi. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her look. Sayli Kamble looked impressive and what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.