Embellished Saree Or Floral Saree, Which Saree Will You Choose For The Special Occasion? Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The sarees can instantly make us look graceful, a class apart, and unique. We wear sarees as it inspires confidence and makes us look elegant. Now, some of us might prefer embellished sarees over floral ones, when it comes to attending special occasions but then again some of us might want floral sarees for events. Whatever your choice might be, we have decoded two gorgeous sarees for you that will make you look instantly gorgeous. Take a look at the saree picks for you.

Courtesy: Sabyasachi Mukherjee

1. Embellished Saree Goals

You can opt for an embellished saree like this one by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. This saree is accentuated by glittery pallu and textured accents. The saree comes with a blouse that is round-necked and full-sleeved with patterned accents. Such a saree not only boasts unusual colour but also glamorous for the big night like attending a friend's wedding. With such a saree, your makeup should be minimally done.

Courtesy: Ogaan India

2. Floral Saree Goals

So, you are the one who gets wooed by floral prints? This is the perfect saree for you. Crafted by Ashdeen and available at Ogaan, this saree is eye-catching with pink and green floral patterns. The saree is paired with a matching blouse and this is a good idea. You can also pair such a saree with a plain-hued blouse. With such a saree, make sure to accessorise your look with floral earrings or rings. The makeup should complement your outfit.

So, which saree you liked more? Let us know that.