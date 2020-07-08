Sania Mirza Speaks Up About Self-Love As She Flaunts Two Lovely And Sophisticated Outfits Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

Indian professional tennis player Sania Mirza is not just the best player we have in our country but she is also a major fashion inspiration for all the ladies in the town. Apart from winning so many titles in her career, the diva has also won our hearts with her gorgeous fashionable looks. Recently, Sania turned the third cover star for Cosmopolitan India magazine's The Self-Love Issue and she was all out there flaunting her lovely sophisticated outfits. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it.

Sania Mirza In A White Polka-Dot Dress

Sania Mirza sported a full-sleeved halter-neck white dress by Meghana Limbadri, which was accentuated by black polka dots. Her wrap dress featured a thin knotted matching belt that cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Tanusha Bajaj, she teamed her dress with a pair of black sandals and accessorised her look with earrings from Suhani Pittie. Sania let loose her side-parted tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and light pink lip shade.

Sania Mirza In A White Dress And Checked Jacket

Sania Mirza donned a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline plain white mini dress and layered it with a half-sleeved long-lapel brown jacket. Her jacket was accentuated by intricate checked patterns and black outline. Styled by Tanusha Bajaj, her jacket came from the label Aapro and she completed her look with a pair of white sport shoes from Louis Vuitton. The ace player sported a white cap and posed with her tennis bat and balls. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and red lip shade rounded out her look.

We really liked these outfits of Sania Mirza. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Pic Credit: Sania Mirza