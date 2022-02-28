Just In
SAG Awards 2022: Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Will Smith - Best Dressed Celebs
The Red Carpet is once again back with a bang. Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and Vanessa Hudgens along with many other famous celebrities attended the SAG Awards 2022 looking all great in their glamorous outfit. Let's decode some of the best-dressed celebrities in this award function that highlighted the fashion from the past and future.
Selena Gomez And Her Black Column Gown:
The rare beauty girl, Selena Gomez shined in her black outfit from the Oscar De La Renta. She took the timeless piece and presented it as a simple but sophisticated evening gown at the SAG Awards 2022. The velvet column gown with puff sleeves, sleek middle-parted beribboned updo, diamond choker, earrings and the emerald green ring was a charm on the red carpet.
Lady Gaga With Diamond Aesthetic:
The queen of innovative styles has once again given us a much-awaited red carpet look. Flaunting a very elegant white column by Armani Privé, it was a strapless dress with sequin work. The singer turned actress accessorized the gown with Tiffany & Co diamond jewellery. With the hair open and sparkly eyes, she chose to go a much softer and elegant look for the award night.
Vanessa Hudgens In High Slit Dress:
She looked flawless in her high slit dress from Versace. The body hugging light green satin dress had a knot style to give some frame and showed off her curves. The bob sleek hairdo and sultry eyes on the red carpet were enough to highlight this dress. The gold jewels on her wrist and fingers along with manicured nails gave a touch of elegance.
Elle Fanning In Business Suit:
Elle Fanning's business suit gave a vintage twist on the red carpet. She didn't want to choose a dress and went for a suit from the House of Gucci. Her cream blouse with white vest and sequin pants was pleasing to the eyes. The actor also went for a simple hair look with glam makeup.
Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith In Navy Blue:
The pair looked stunning on the red carpet. While Will Smith went for a custom made navy and black suit from Dolce & Gabbana, Jade Pinkett Smith was in the vintage-styled Garreth Pugh. Along with some blue shades on and a heavy neckpiece, both of them looked perfect for the award function.
The SAG Awards is the greatest event to showcase talent and reserve the history of cinema and it is where the celebrity is often spotted recreating some of the best fashion looks and styles from the past into their own statement.
Image Credit: Instagram
