Oscars 2021: Riz Ahmed And Wife Fatima Farheen Mirza Make For A Stunning And Stylish Couple
Riz Ahmed, who was nominated in the Best Actor category for Sound of Metal, graced the venue with his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza. They made for a stunning couple and Riz also won the netizens as he fixed the hairstyle of his wife at the pink carpet. Styled by Julie Ragolia, we have decoded their outfits.
So, speaking about Riz Ahmed first, he wore a black-hued t-shirt and paired it with matching trousers and a dinner jacket. He also teamed his ensemble with black-hued formal shoes, keeping it classy and minimal. As for Fatima Farheen Mirza, who is the author of bestseller A Place For Us, looked sophisticated in her understated icy blue gown, which came from Valentino's Code Temporal collection. The gown featured a shawl-like drape with folded detailing and a structured silhouette with full sleeves.
She paired her icy blue gown with red sandals and gave her look a colour-blocked touch. The floral-inspired red pencil heels too came from Valentino. Her look seemed jewellery-free and the makeup was light and on-point with pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted sleek tresses completed their look. So, how did you find Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza's outfits and looks? Let us know that.
Pictures Source: The Academy and Valentino's Instagram Handle