Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports Sanjay Manjrekar: Sweeping a ball and floor need same technique
- Automobiles Madhuri Dixit’s Innova Crysta Modified By DC Designs With Ultra Luxury Interiors
- Movies Actor Prabhas Rushed To Hyderabad’s Top Hospital! Here Is Why!
- Technology Applications To Make Your Work From Home Easy
- News Can’t overlook fake news by media, migrants lost their lives due to this: Supreme Court
- Finance HUL Completes Merger With GSKCH; Acquires Horlicks Brand
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In North India In April
- Education Coronavirus Outbreak: NTA Helpline Numbers Released For JEE Main & NEET Aspirants
Rihanna’s Magazine Photoshoot Is So Rebel And Stylish, We Totally Love It
Rihanna turned the cover girl for the Vogue May 2020 issue. Her photoshoot brought out the rebel side of hers. The cover shoot of hers definitely exuded the androgynous and unapologetic touch. It was a bold photoshoot and Rihanna looked stunning as ever. We have decoded the looks for you from her cover shoot. She was styled by Edward Enninful on both occasions.
View this post on Instagram
Gang back in da Stu!! @Edward_Enninful and I are back at it again with @StevenKleinStudio for the May 2020 cover of @BritishVogue 🥰✊🏿 available Friday, April 3rd! . Wearing all @Burberry by @RiccardoTisci17, and a custom @StephenJonesMillinery durag. Photographed by @StevenKleinStudio and styled by @Edward_Enninful, with hair by @YusefHairNYC and @NaphiisBeautifulHair, make-up by @IsamayaFfrench using @FentyBeauty and nails by @RedHotNails. With thanks to @JillDemling.
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on
Rihanna's White Pantsuit
We loved her white pantsuit that we felt was crisp and structured. She wore a collared jacket and by Burberry and teamed it with a tie. We could also sport feathery accents on her jacket and the black bandana scarf also accentuated her look. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and subtle eye makeup look completed her avatar.
View this post on Instagram
TRUTH. @BritishVogue @StevenKleinStudio @Edward_Enninful
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on
Rihanna's Bold Attire
Rihanna looked smoking hot in her second photoshoot. The word, 'Truth' absolutely caught our attention and intrigued us as well. She wore a black camisole for this photoshoot and paired it with an unbuttoned denim jacket. The golden-toned chain necklace totally spruced up her avatar. The makeup was nude-toned with glossy pink lip shade and the bandana rounded out her look.
So, which style and outfit of Rihanna's did you like the most? Let us know that.