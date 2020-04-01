ENGLISH

    Rihanna’s Magazine Photoshoot Is So Rebel And Stylish, We Totally Love It

    Rihanna turned the cover girl for the Vogue May 2020 issue. Her photoshoot brought out the rebel side of hers. The cover shoot of hers definitely exuded the androgynous and unapologetic touch. It was a bold photoshoot and Rihanna looked stunning as ever. We have decoded the looks for you from her cover shoot. She was styled by Edward Enninful on both occasions.

    Gang back in da Stu!! @Edward_Enninful and I are back at it again with @StevenKleinStudio for the May 2020 cover of @BritishVogue 🥰✊🏿 available Friday, April 3rd! . Wearing all @Burberry by @RiccardoTisci17, and a custom @StephenJonesMillinery durag. Photographed by @StevenKleinStudio and styled by @Edward_Enninful, with hair by @YusefHairNYC and @NaphiisBeautifulHair, make-up by @IsamayaFfrench using @FentyBeauty and nails by @RedHotNails. With thanks to @JillDemling.

    Rihanna's White Pantsuit

    We loved her white pantsuit that we felt was crisp and structured. She wore a collared jacket and by Burberry and teamed it with a tie. We could also sport feathery accents on her jacket and the black bandana scarf also accentuated her look. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and subtle eye makeup look completed her avatar.

    TRUTH. @BritishVogue @StevenKleinStudio @Edward_Enninful

    Rihanna's Bold Attire

    Rihanna looked smoking hot in her second photoshoot. The word, 'Truth' absolutely caught our attention and intrigued us as well. She wore a black camisole for this photoshoot and paired it with an unbuttoned denim jacket. The golden-toned chain necklace totally spruced up her avatar. The makeup was nude-toned with glossy pink lip shade and the bandana rounded out her look.

    So, which style and outfit of Rihanna's did you like the most? Let us know that.

