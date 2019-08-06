ENGLISH

    Rihanna Stuns Us With An Enormous Pink Feathered Costume

    By
    |

    No, the occasion was not Met Gala and this year Rihanna didn't attend the costume festival also but she made up for it at the Barbados' Crop Festival. The pop singer looked so fresh and radiated positive vibes with her costume. It was an enormous ensemble but you see, Rihanna looked extremely happy in it. And it is not as if she attended this crop festival for the first time. Previously too, she came dressed in eye-opening costumes to celebrate the end of sugar cane harvest.

    Then X Now

    On her previous occasions in 2011 and 2013, she wooed the crowd in her bikini looks. She wore a fiery red bikini and in 2013, she came dressed in a cystal bikini with a heavy feather headgear. But this time, she ditched the bikinis and went for a flamingo pink dress that was by David Laport. Rihanna wore a bright pink short column dress that was strapless and accentuated it with ruffled feathers. Styled by Jahleel Weaver, RiRi paired her dress with pink-hued pointed Midnight 00 pumps.

    She accessorised her look with precious earrings from Camilla Dietz Bergeron, Ltd. Her mesh bracelet was from Lynn Ban and those round-framed crystal-embellished sunglasses were from Gucci. The makeup was dominated by green and blue bright eye shadow and the Bantu knots hairdo upped her look. So, didn't just Rihanna leave you speechless? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 23:33 [IST]
