ICW 2020: Reynu Taandon Introduces Her Surkh Collection For Contemporary Brides And Bridesmaids

Designer Reynu Taandon launched and presented her new collection 'Surkh' on the day four of the ongoing FDCI's first-ever digital India Couture Week 2020. Her collection was shot in a beautiful palace and it made our heart skip a beat when the models walked in their beautiful ensembles. From lehengas, anarkalis, traditional sarees to shararas and ghararas, each ensemble from the designer's collection was crafted for the contemporary bride, who wants to dress up as a traditional dulhan. The collection was inspired by a contemporary bride, a girl who re-conceives fashion with all that's modern and minimalist but with a traditional twist. Be it a morning, sundowner, or an evening wedding, Reynu's brand new outfits can be donned by a bride at any time of the day. .

Her collection featured traditional and timeless dream colours of the bride. Apart from red, her collection also featured a lot of pink shades. In fact, not just the brides, her modern collection consisted of wedding-perfect ensembles for the bridesmaidstoo. Ensembles like anarkali, shararas, ghararas, and lehengas in fuchsia hues were also a part of the designer's Surkh collection. The collection also offered the contemporary brides outfits for their pre-wedding festivities.

Talking about her Surkh collection, Reynu quoted, 'My entire collection this time will be a complete hand woven, eco friendly chanderi collection with lots of light zari work, block printing, gota patti work, patch work and the zardozi work. I want my brides to look elegant maintain the old world wedding charm in a contemporary way and thus i have named my collection SURKH'.

So, here, we have decoded some of the ensembles from Reynu Taandon's new collection. To help you, we have also stated our suggestions on which outfit can be worn by whom at what event. Take a look.

The Embroidered Red Saree For The Bride Red colour is synonymous to the Indian weddings and brides love the colour red. Each bride should have at least one red saree in their fashion wardrobe, which can be worn during pheras or post-wedding rituals and later on Karva Chauth too. This beautiful red saree from Reynu Taandon's Surkh collection is perfect for contemporary brides. Accentuated by hand-embroidered golden patch work, and dipped in fuchsia red hue, the border of the saree featureed intricately-designed golden border. The model paired the saree with an equally pretty quarter-sleeved blouse that was enhanced by heavily embellished golden patterns and a round-collar neckline. The Red Zari Lehenga For The Bride This minimalist fuchsia red lehenga from the designer's new couture collection with a traditional twist is also ideal for contemporary brides. The beautiful red voluminous lehenga was accentuated by heavily embroidered golden zari patterns in heart shapes and intricate golden patterns at the border. The tassel-detailed heavy dori falling at the side of the lehenga upped the look of the lehenga. The model teamed the lehenga with a half-sleeved round-collar red choli that featured square-shaped mirror work and the equally-beautiful net dupatta, which featured a matching golden border. The Pink Gota Lehenga For The Bride Keeping aside the traditional hue, which is red, the contemporary brides can also opt for this beautiful pink gota lehenga to keep their bridal fashion game minimal yet stunning. The plain fuchsia pink-hued lehenga was enhanced by a broad abstract geometrically-designed border, made using diagonal lines in gold and silver gota. The lehenga was teamed with a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline stylish choli that was hand-embellished with gold and silver gota patti. What caught our attention was its georgette surkh red dupatta, which featured golden sequins in abstract design with a thin intricate border. The dupatta is so pretty that you can even use it to cover your head while performing rituals. The Gold Foil Sharara Suits And Lehenga For Bridesmaids A bride's big day would be incomplete without bridesmaids by her side and so dressing up in an equally beautiful outfits are a must for them too. Designer Reynu Tandon's Surkh collection featured unique yet comfortable gold foil ensembles, which had all our attention and seemed perfect for the bridesmaids. One of the models wore a Surkh sharara set and her kurta featured intricate geometric motifs on the bodice of her outfit with a beautiful jalilike design at the border and sleeves. The kurta also had hand-embroidered floral patterns. The flared sharara was accentuated by big geometrical motifs and was made using laser-cut patches and subtle floral patterns. The model paired the ensemble with a net dupatta that featured dainty gota patti border. On the other hand, one of the models sported a gold foil dual-toned (pink and red) Khushnuma jacket lehenga. The long kalidaar jacket featured the similar hexagonal motifs and laser-cut patches. The jacket was paired with a dual-toned Chanderi silk lehenga. The model at the right was dressed in a similar yet a little different gold foil Khushnuma sharara suit. The kurta featured geometric motifs, inspired by the Mughal architecture. The kurta was paired with sharara, which was accentuated by intricate maori work. The net dupatta was adorned with subtle gota patti border and also accentuated by Swarovski crystals. The Gulabi Hand-Embellished Lehenga For Bridesmaids The gulabi hand-embellished lehenga from Reynu Taandon's Surkh collection will help you in making stunning statement at your bestie's wedding. The beautiful lehenga was accentuated by geometrical and floral motifs printed with gold foil in different hues. The prints were enhanced by Swarovski crystals, which complemented the prints and gold sequins. The lehenga came with a unique stylish backless blouse, embellished with Swarovski floral motifs. The lehenga and blouse were paired with a delicate net dupatta, which featured an elaborate border embellished with Swarovski crystals. The Fuchsia Pink Sharara Suit And Jacket Lehenga For Bridesmaids The fuchsia pink gold foil sharara suit and jacket lehenga from designer's couture collection is ideal not only for the bridesmaids but can also be worn by the brides during the pre-wedding festivities like mehendi, sangeet, or any other ceremony. One of the models donned a long flared plain lehenga, which was layered with a classy full-sleeved high-neck floor-length jacket. The jacket was accentuated by intricate prints and gold sequins with multi-striped embellished border and a thigh-high front slit. On the other hand, the model on the right was seen sporting a sharara set that consisted of similar golden prints and sequins. The peplum-shaped kurta had motifs inspired by the Mughal architecture, the embellished laser-cut patches, and gota patti in different textures. The sharara featured intricate marori work while the net dupatta had simple gota patti border and Swarovski work.

We absolutely loved all these ensembles from Reynu Taandon's Surkh collection. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.