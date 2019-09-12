Ranu Mondal's New Wardrobe Includes Gorgeous Saris And Gold Jewellery Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Before becoming a viral sensation, poverty-stricken Ranu Mondal used to earn her living by singing at Ranaghat Junction (Kolkata Suburban Railway Junction). We can imaging her draped in loose saris and singing everyday in order to make her ends meet. However, a man by the name of Atindra Chakraborty recorded her song and put it on social media. Ranu Mondal sang Lata Mangeshkar's famous song, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai, and soon her recorded video went viral. Her melodic and touching voice won the social media audience and soon she was taken to Bollywood by none other than Shankar Mahadevan. Since then, life has turned around for Ranu Mondal. She's been signed by leading singers but we also noticed a fashion transformation recently.

So, her journey so far, can be also termed as, from old loose saris to rich exquisite saris. For the recent Teri Meri Kahani song launch event with singer, Himesh Reshamiya, Ranu draped a beautiful southern-style silk sari and gave us sari goals. She looked elegant in her red, pink, and orange sari, which she teamed and colour-blocked with a green half-sleeved blouse. She notched up her look with gold jewellery set, which included a neckpiece, earrings, and a bangle.

Well, not just this sari, there is another sari of hers that caught our attention. It was a yellow and red sari and with this sari, Ranu Mondal gave us a major colour-blocking lesson. She wore a plain yellow sari, which was contrasted by a red printed draped and a pink blouse. This time, she donned a gold neckpiece and a bangle. As far as the patterns are concerned, Ranu was all-smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs on one of the occasions. She was at a beach and the pic was captioned as, 'Beach Life'. Her sari was orange and green-hued and intricately patterned.

Keeping her sari game strong, she also draped a rich golden-hued silk sari and draped it gracefully. It was also among our favourite number. The pink sari transformation look of hers also ruled the Internet. One of her Instagram posts showed her dressed in a pink suit, which was sans the makeup and on the right hand side was Ranu Mondal dressed in an embroidered metallic silk sari, which she paired with a plain pink blouse.

Well, Ranu Mondal is the sari connoisseur we all need. Not just a singing sensation, she was also a hidden sari icon.