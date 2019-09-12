ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ranu Mondal's New Wardrobe Includes Gorgeous Saris And Gold Jewellery

    By
    |

    Before becoming a viral sensation, poverty-stricken Ranu Mondal used to earn her living by singing at Ranaghat Junction (Kolkata Suburban Railway Junction). We can imaging her draped in loose saris and singing everyday in order to make her ends meet. However, a man by the name of Atindra Chakraborty recorded her song and put it on social media. Ranu Mondal sang Lata Mangeshkar's famous song, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai, and soon her recorded video went viral. Her melodic and touching voice won the social media audience and soon she was taken to Bollywood by none other than Shankar Mahadevan. Since then, life has turned around for Ranu Mondal. She's been signed by leading singers but we also noticed a fashion transformation recently.

    View this post on Instagram

    With a cute youngest Singer Salman ali..

    A post shared by Ranu mondal (@ranu.mondal_) on

    So, her journey so far, can be also termed as, from old loose saris to rich exquisite saris. For the recent Teri Meri Kahani song launch event with singer, Himesh Reshamiya, Ranu draped a beautiful southern-style silk sari and gave us sari goals. She looked elegant in her red, pink, and orange sari, which she teamed and colour-blocked with a green half-sleeved blouse. She notched up her look with gold jewellery set, which included a neckpiece, earrings, and a bangle.

    View this post on Instagram

    Beach life..#like #himeshreshammiya #love #ranu

    A post shared by Ranu mondal (@ranu.mondal_) on

    Well, not just this sari, there is another sari of hers that caught our attention. It was a yellow and red sari and with this sari, Ranu Mondal gave us a major colour-blocking lesson. She wore a plain yellow sari, which was contrasted by a red printed draped and a pink blouse. This time, she donned a gold neckpiece and a bangle. As far as the patterns are concerned, Ranu was all-smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs on one of the occasions. She was at a beach and the pic was captioned as, 'Beach Life'. Her sari was orange and green-hued and intricately patterned.

    View this post on Instagram

    Thanks for your love..#himeshreshammiya #ranu #love #like

    A post shared by Ranu mondal (@ranu.mondal_) on

    Keeping her sari game strong, she also draped a rich golden-hued silk sari and draped it gracefully. It was also among our favourite number. The pink sari transformation look of hers also ruled the Internet. One of her Instagram posts showed her dressed in a pink suit, which was sans the makeup and on the right hand side was Ranu Mondal dressed in an embroidered metallic silk sari, which she paired with a plain pink blouse.

    Well, Ranu Mondal is the sari connoisseur we all need. Not just a singing sensation, she was also a hidden sari icon.

    More RANU MONDAL News

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue