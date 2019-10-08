ENGLISH

    Pernia Qureshi's Resplendent Wedding Farshi Gharara Was Hand-stitched By Her Grandmother

    Stylist and entrepreneur, Pernia Qureshi conquered the social media with her wedding attire. Rich and resplendent, her attire is a heirloom piece and with this, she beckoned us to take a break from contemporary bridal looks. Her traditional attire was vibrant and with this she gave us a major wedding wear goal. And with the upcoming wedding season, Pernia's ensemble is what your trousseau needs.

    The most special outfit yet. My Mom's wedding farshi gharara recreated and restored for my wedding ❤️. It was originally hand stitched by my Nani for Mom and now redone by @houseofkotwara.

    So, the owner of the Pernia's Pop-Up Shop, Pernia Qureshi didn't wear a lehenga or sari but stunned us with a gharara set. So, this was her mother's farshi gharara, which was recreated and restored for Pernia's wedding. The special aspect about her unique ensemble was that it was hand-stitched by her nani (grandmother) for her mom. Now, this attire was redone by House of Kotwara - a label by Meera and Muzaffar Ali.

    So, her ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved red top and flared bottoms. Her kurta was plain red in hue but the voluminous bottoms of her ensemble were intricately done. Pernia's flared attire was subtly embellished and notched up by purple, yellow, pink, and green hem. The border of her ensemble was exquisitely accentuated by meticulous floral accents. She also draped a rich silk dupatta with her ensemble and that completed her attire. The dupatta was highlighted by metallic shade of red and golden floral embroidery.

    @perniaq ufff no words ❤️❤️ photography by tbe genius @storiesbyjosephradhik @josephradhik jewelery @amrapalijewels

    As for the jewellery, it was elaborate too and came from the label, Amrapali. She wore a layered neckpiece that was studded with a precious stone. It was a statement number and Pernia also upped her bridal look with a pearl neckpiece and a heavy choker. She also elevated her look with dazzling hair accessory, which included a maangtikka. We absolutely loved her jhumkis but it was her delicate nath that gave an interesting dimension to her look. Pernia Qureshi also wore gold kadas and a diamond ring.

    love you my @sahilgilani

    The makeup was beautifully done by Namrata Soni. Her look was upped with red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The impeccable hairdo completed her look. Her pictures were taken by Stories by Joseph Radhik, the team of photographers, who also captured beautiful moments from Priyanka Chopra Jonas' wedding.

    So, how did you find Pernia Qureshi's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

