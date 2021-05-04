Mother’s Day 2021: From Clothes To Accessories, 7 Thoughtful Fashion Gifts Your Mom Will Love

1. Saree Saree is the most sought-after gift you could give your mother. It is the most versatile attire that can be draped in a number of ways and so what could be a better gift than a designer saree to give to your mom. Pick a chic net saree or conventional saree like silk sarees or kanjeevaram sarees. Since, the Mother's Day fall during summers, it will be even thoughtful of you to give her sweat-wicking sarees like cotton saree, linen saree, khadi saree, or chiffon saree.

2. Ethnic Suit However, not many women wear sarees unless there's a wedding function or a big festival. Ethnic suit is something that every mother will adore and love. It's that dress, which your mother could wear not only at functions but also at home. So, depending on the occasion, you can buy her a good ethnic suit. It can be salwar suit, palazzo set, sharara or gharara set.

3. Handbag/Purse Is your mom a bag-enthusiast? Then it's time to elevate her closet with a classy addition. No matter, how many bags she already has, getting a new handbag will definitely bring a smile to her face. From a chic leather tote to a sophisticated purse, there are varieties of handbags, you could choose from to gift your mom.

4. Sandals If you want to gift your mother a good gift, which is not only special but useful too, go for good footwear. Whether flats or heels, footwear are a necessity. Wherever you go, be it for a walk or to a party, you need a pair of shoes. And when it comes to gifting it your mom, pretty sandals are definitely what she wants, but make sure you buy a comfortable pair and of course the right size.

5. Jewellery Jewellery is another great gift idea to make your mother feel special and appreciated. Depending on your budget and your mother's taste, you can pick a nice piece of jewellery for your mom. Either you can go for a set of necklace and earrings or you can pick an understated gold ring or pearl studs. What makes it the best gift is that you can even customise it to create a unique piece and dedicate to her.