ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mother’s Day 2021: From Clothes To Accessories, 7 Thoughtful Fashion Gifts Your Mom Will Love

    By
    |

    'God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers,' quoted author Rudyard Kipling once. And this is indeed true! From giving us birth to showering us with unconditional love, our mothers are a pillar of support in every stage and walk of our life. She is the most important person in our lives. Anything you do for your mom is not enough, compared to the sacrifices she has done for you. And let's admit, we often forget to appreciate and thank her for being there. However, Mother's Day is that day of the year that gives you an opportunity to make the special person in your life feel special. This year the day falls on 9 May. And now when the day is around the corner, we hope you have started thinking about the ideal gifts to surprise your mom with. If not, it's not too late! To help you, we have come with 7 perfect fashion gifts that your mom would absolutely love.

    Array

    1. Saree

    Saree is the most sought-after gift you could give your mother. It is the most versatile attire that can be draped in a number of ways and so what could be a better gift than a designer saree to give to your mom. Pick a chic net saree or conventional saree like silk sarees or kanjeevaram sarees. Since, the Mother's Day fall during summers, it will be even thoughtful of you to give her sweat-wicking sarees like cotton saree, linen saree, khadi saree, or chiffon saree.

    Array

    2. Ethnic Suit

    However, not many women wear sarees unless there's a wedding function or a big festival. Ethnic suit is something that every mother will adore and love. It's that dress, which your mother could wear not only at functions but also at home. So, depending on the occasion, you can buy her a good ethnic suit. It can be salwar suit, palazzo set, sharara or gharara set.

    Array

    3. Handbag/Purse

    Is your mom a bag-enthusiast? Then it's time to elevate her closet with a classy addition. No matter, how many bags she already has, getting a new handbag will definitely bring a smile to her face. From a chic leather tote to a sophisticated purse, there are varieties of handbags, you could choose from to gift your mom.

    Array

    4. Sandals

    If you want to gift your mother a good gift, which is not only special but useful too, go for good footwear. Whether flats or heels, footwear are a necessity. Wherever you go, be it for a walk or to a party, you need a pair of shoes. And when it comes to gifting it your mom, pretty sandals are definitely what she wants, but make sure you buy a comfortable pair and of course the right size.

    Array

    5. Jewellery

    Jewellery is another great gift idea to make your mother feel special and appreciated. Depending on your budget and your mother's taste, you can pick a nice piece of jewellery for your mom. Either you can go for a set of necklace and earrings or you can pick an understated gold ring or pearl studs. What makes it the best gift is that you can even customise it to create a unique piece and dedicate to her.

    Array

    7. Watch

    Accessories are what that elevate a woman's look and style. But not every woman likes to wear necklaces, earrings, or bangles. Some likes to keep it simple, classy, and sophisticated with a decent watch on their wrist. A nice watch would be a good gift for your mom, especially if she is rigid about routine or particular about time.

    So, which fashion gift are you looking forward to buying for your mom for this Mother's Day? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 14:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2021
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close