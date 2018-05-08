PeeCee Nailed The Met Gala 2018 Theme In A Wine Red Costume

A tad bit less dramatic than the last year but Priyanka Chopra completely nailed the look as she made quite a sweeping entry at the fashion's most exclusive event, Met Gala.

She perfectly embodied the 2018 Met Gala theme, which was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination. And like 2017, she opted for Ralph Lauren yet again.

And why wouldn't she? The ace fashion designer created the apparently world's largest tuxedo dress for her last year that completely wowed the celebrated fashion critics.

This year also she gives us reasons to believe that the critics' verdicts would be no different!

She seemed like a Met Gala regular and this is just her second time!

Graduating from the typical puritan looks, she gave the Catholic dress a bolder touch and made for a refreshing entry.

PC: Team Priyanka

Her velvet dress had an embellished head covering, which enhanced her Catholic look. This outstanding creation was totally crafted by hand, with Swarovski crystals, meticulous beadwork, and over 250 hours of embroidery! Just imagine the effort that goes into Met Gala ensembles!

Well, PeeCee's attire was definitely worth its weight. Priyanka with her sartorial outfit choices is just making us prouder and prouder.

