India Couture Week 2019: Pankaj & Nidhi’s Debut Couture Collection Was A Bit Towards The Prêt Side Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Titled 'Mosaiq', designer duo, Pankaj & Nidhi presented their maiden couture collection at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019. Their collection beckoned us to look beyond the usual heavy attires and they gave a fresh perspective to the Indian couture. However, we felt their debut couture collection was a cross between prêt and couture. Pankaj & Nidhi's ensembles were more ideal for cocktail and light wedding occasions.

For their first ever couture collection, the designer duo played with the idea of surface ornamentation, embroidery, and moreover they treated traditional appliqué with a brand new approach. The ensembles from Pankaj & Nidhi's collection were intricately textural and absolutely architectural. The outfits were mainly characterised by structural silhouettes and there was an element of subtle grandeur to their outfits. Pankaj & Nidhi incorporated mirror-work, crystal embellishment, lattice, and quilting in their gowns and separates. In other words, the embellishments in their collection were a break from intense shimmers. The ensembles from 'Mosaiq' were a lot more understated in terms of adornments and more in tune with the sensibilities of modern Indian women.

Also, the attires seemed more about graphical representation of palatial forts, museums, and palaces with occasional floral accents. The models sashayed down the ramp and their looks were minimal - they mirrored the spirit of young India, which is about keeping it light yet dramatic. Their statement jewellery pieces were sourced from House of Aynat. The makeup done was dewy and fresh but the makeup artist definitely played with eye shadows. The hairdos of the models were impeccable and had a whiff of wet touch. Aditi Rao Hydari was the showstopper and she looked amazing in her separates. So, what do you think about Pankaj & Nidhi's collection? Let us know that in the comment section.